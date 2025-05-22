The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives hailed among Tripadvisor’s leading global hotels

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives now stands among the world’s best as it recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

This distinction is given to businesses that consistently earn exceptional reviews and rank among the top ten percent of global listings.

The Standard’s recently appointed general manager Justin Swart was moved to say: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. We are grateful for the support and feedback from our valued visitors and look forward to creating more magical moments for our guests, old and new."

A captivating getaway

This idyllic resort has captivated guests with its vibrant atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and experiences that honour local culture while embracing global celebrations from Easter to Eid Al-Fitr.

The resort offers experiences for everyone, from families seeking a place to bond together to couples out for a romantic escape.

That said, every guest who arrives at The Standard gets to experience the resort’s signature fusion of relaxation, entertainment, and adventure, a potent combination that has earned praise for it from travellers worldwide.