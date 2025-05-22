Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives hailed among Tripadvisor’s leading global hotels

The Maldivian resort now numbers among the very best in the world

Hotels
Maldives
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives now stands among the world’s best as it recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives now stands among the world’s best as it recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

This distinction is given to businesses that consistently earn exceptional reviews and rank among the top ten percent of global  listings.

The Standard’s recently appointed general manager Justin Swart was moved to say: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. We are grateful for the support and feedback from our valued visitors and look forward to creating more magical moments for our guests, old and new."

A captivating getaway

This idyllic resort has captivated guests with its vibrant atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and experiences that honour local culture while embracing global celebrations from Easter to Eid Al-Fitr. 

The resort offers experiences for everyone, from families seeking a place to bond together to couples out for a romantic escape.

That said, every guest who arrives at The Standard gets to experience the resort’s signature fusion of relaxation, entertainment, and adventure, a potent combination that has earned praise for it from travellers worldwide.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives hailed among Tripadvisor’s leading global hotels

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives now stands among the world’s best as it recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives now stands among the world’s best as it recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

This distinction is given to businesses that consistently earn exceptional reviews and rank among the top ten percent of global  listings.

The Standard’s recently appointed general manager Justin Swart was moved to say: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. We are grateful for the support and feedback from our valued visitors and look forward to creating more magical moments for our guests, old and new."

A captivating getaway

This idyllic resort has captivated guests with its vibrant atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and experiences that honour local culture while embracing global celebrations from Easter to Eid Al-Fitr. 

The resort offers experiences for everyone, from families seeking a place to bond together to couples out for a romantic escape.

That said, every guest who arrives at The Standard gets to experience the resort’s signature fusion of relaxation, entertainment, and adventure, a potent combination that has earned praise for it from travellers worldwide.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand