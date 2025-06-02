The Wesley Hotel Group adds Green Key Accreditation and Carbon Certification Scheme to its eco-portfolio 

London-based hotel group, The Wesley, has been awarded Green Key Accreditation, a leading standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry.

Managed by the Foundation for Environmental Education, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Green Key aims to educate, innovate, add value to, and promote eco-conscious venues who want to make a difference and provide guests with the reassurance that their visit to venues such as The Wesley is a sustainable one.

During the evaluation process The Wesley submitted a variety of documentation and audits highlighting 13 different aspects of its hotels, including, water and energy usage, waste management, staff involvement, indoor environment, environmental management, corporate social responsibility, food and beverage, and more.

James Barr, General Manager at The Wesley said: “We are incredibly proud to add this award to our growing eco-portfolio as sustainability has always been at the heart of our mission. This achievement recognises the dedication of our entire team to making a real difference in the hospitality industry contributing to a greener future. We see this not just as a milestone, but as a motivator to continue setting new standards for sustainable travel in London.”

Additionally, after submitting data for the Camden Climate Alliance’s 2024 Annual Report, The Wesley has also been recognised with two Carbon Certification Schemes, an earned certification that certifies a specific standard for reducing or removing carbon emissions has been achieved.

The first Carbon Certification is for Level 1: Going Green, which states that they are continuing to manage greenhouse gas emissions. They have also earned an Engagement Certification: Team Green, which was awarded to them after developing and delivering a good staff engagement programme around sustainability issues which has been successfully running for at least six months.

The Wesley operates across two Central London hotels; The Wesley Euston is a 100-room hotel situated just steps from Euston Station, complete with a restaurant/ kitchen and bar, meeting rooms and spaces, as well as a new gym. The Wesley Camden is a 38-room boutique hotel located within the Camden Methodist Church building which opened in December 2022 following a £11 million conversion of the old Camden Town Methodist Church.