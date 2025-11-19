TIPTO hosts its first apprentice event

TIPTO, a membership group supporting UK travel agents, held its first in-person training event for those new to the industry in October. Working exclusively with Hays Travel and its Apprenticeship Team, TIPTO welcomed 75 apprentice agents to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light for a unique roadshow event.

Apprentices learned from 12 of TIPTO’s supplier members – covering market intelligence, industry insight, and tips on converting sales – and chatted with suppliers and the TIPTO team during informal networking sessions. To close the event apprentices joined a Q&A session with attending suppliers to ‘pick their brains’ and gain invaluable insight.

Vishal Patel, TIPTO Chairman comments: “We were delighted to be able to introduce agents new to the industry to our unique roadshow event set up, allowing them to dip their toes into TIPTO’s popular style of learning. Our events are designed to offer a great grounding for apprentices looking to secure the basics for starting out on a long term, successful career as a travel agent. We’d like to thank the Hays Travel Apprenticeship team for their support and for coordinating such a great number of attendees! We hope to extend to further nationwide locations.”

In a packed day, apprentices also enjoyed a stadium tour, complete with a walk through the tunnel and pitch-side photo, and had the chance to win five of TIPTO’s legendary gift filled Goodie Bags, two £100 shopping vouchers and a £50 Titan reward in the prize giveaways. Apprentices all received a customary blue TIPTO tote bag on arrival and gave generously to support TIPTO’s regular charity prize raffle.

Rachael Allen, Hays Travel’s Head of Apprenticeships says: “We extend a huge thank you to TIPTO for hosting our apprentice agents in such an informative and fun way. The day was a huge success – from the ‘speed-dating’ supplier sessions, networking and Q&A, we know that our younger colleagues will truly benefit from the information shared and everything they learned. We are proud to have been welcoming apprentices into our business for many years and it’s always beneficial to find new ways to help build their knowledge and confidence, as we help prepare them for a brilliant career in travel.”

Hays Travel has over 600 apprentices in their programme, based in branches across the UK and at its Sunderland head office. Two apprentices shared their experience of the TIPTO day:

Millie MacPhail, Hays Travel Stanley says: “The event was a great opportunity to meet many different suppliers and get more info on what they offer and how they work, as well as the incentives available to agents. It was interesting to talk to the suppliers I’m less familiar with and get tips on how to sell their brand in store and the features and benefits to give to customers when selling. Every supplier we met was lovely and helpful and has reached out since the event with their contact details and to offer their support. The whole day was very well organised, with great food and the chance to have a stadium tour at the end was an extra treat!”

Madison Robinson, Hays Travel Whitehaven adds: “I really enjoyed the day, and it helped me gain lots of new knowledge. I learned more about the different suppliers that we use, their commission rates and the types of holidays they sell. I shared what I learned with my team, particularly from Hurtigruten and Ambassador Cruise. It’s good to have lots of information about these suppliers to help our customers.”

TIPTO runs events for travel agents nationwide, supporting everyone from those newly joining the industry to those well-established agents. Supplier content is always fresh, relevant and up to date; and can be delivered face2face at events or via online learning. Agents are encouraged to register with TIPTO now at www.tipto.co.uk.

TIPTO is currently in its 27th year of operation with 26 members including: Abercrombie & Kent / Cox & Kings, AmaWaterways, Ambassador Cruise Line, Royalton Hotels & Resorts, CroisiEurope, Do Something Different, DriveAway, Exoticca, Fred.\ Holidays, Gold Medal, Holiday Extras, Hurtigruten, Intrepid, JG Travel Group, Leger Shearings Group, Newmarket Holidays, Playa Hotels & Resorts, RateHawk, RCD Hotels, Red Sea Holidays, Scenic & Emerald Cruises, SPL Villas, Titan, Travelpack, USAirtours, and Virgin Voyages.