Flight Centre Travel Group announces the appointment of Tiziano (Tiz) Galipo to the newly created role of Global Managing Director for the specialist boutique entertainment and sports pillar of the business.

Known as Corporate Traveller Stage, Screen & Sports in five of the six regions it operates, and simply as Stage and Screen in Australia, the 30-year-old business has earned the reputation of delivering

exceptionally telegraphed service across entertainment, sports, creative services, and many more.

Galipo is returning to the business having been with Stage & Screen in Australia for more than a decade before taking up a London-based role with Netflix in the role of EMEA Travel and Expense Director. He is enthusiastic to return to take the business to the next level globally.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to a business that’s always had a special place in my heart. My role brings a focus on true globalisation, while local expert leaders drive growth in each regional market, the potential is truly exciting,” he said.

“I was particularly drawn to this role because of its focus on setting strategic direction and long-term goals – but the people were also a huge factor in coming back. I genuinely missed the uniqueness of the Flight Centre Travel Group family and the culture the company provides its people.

“The USA, UK, and Canada are our biggest opportunities for growth, based on the sheer size of the market – we’ll certainly lean on the success the business has had in Australia. Having a streamlined offering across the globe will be critical to winning and creating efficiencies in each region.

“We’re excited by the complimentary impact that being a part of the Corporate Traveller family has across five of our markets, especially in relation to its world-class technology and operational

procedures. But we’ll also be our own bespoke business, maintaining the ‘high touch’ approach our customers have come to know of us.”

Corporate Traveller Global Managing Director Tom Walley welcomed Galipo to the role and said his extensive experience would drive the business to bigger and better things across the globe.

“We identified the need for a specialist brand within the entertainment and sports sector after great growth in the Australian market and making leaps in the six other regions of the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa,” Walley said.

“We welcomed Tiz back to the business with open arms because of his incredible knowledge within the industry and the success he had in elevating the Stage and Screen offering in Australia many years ago – it’s a testament to the exciting opportunity in front of us and his love for the brand in having him return.

“We’ve brought him in to grow and develop the business and to globally align both the products and services to this specialised sector. Combining that with our own capabilities in each market offers an incredibly exciting vision of what the company can and will be in the future.”