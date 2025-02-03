Europe is home to the world’s largest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 231 of which are listed as natural wonders. In total, these attract over 100 million visitors annually which can make navigating crowds and stressful experiences common.

To uncover Europe’s hidden gems, travel experts at Emerald Cruises analysed Google Maps reviews of both natural and cultural World Heritage sites, focusing on those praised for their beauty by searching for keywords such as “beautiful” and “stunning”. Google Search data was used to determine the popularity of these locations, identifying the natural sites with the highest positive sentiment and lowest search volumes, to present the most serene and lesser-known visual treasures.

The top natural wonders ranked

Rank Site Country Weighted Rank Keyword Count Sentiment Score Avg Monthly Search Volume 1 Prehistoric Pile dwellings around the Alps Switzerland 95.0 117 83 20 2 Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch Switzerland 86.7 106 73 5400 3 Sintra-Cascais Natural Park Portugal 79.1 74 68 390 4 Jostedalsbreen National Park Norway 78.0 72 66 390 5 Teide National Park Spain 77.9 75 65 1600 6 Thingvellir National Park Iceland 76.6 71 69 5400 7 Lauterbrunnen Valley Switzerland 75.9 46 80 590 8 Donana National Park Spain 75.5 75 57 880 9 Picos de Europa National Park Spain 75.2 78 53 590 10 Plitvice Lakes National Park Croatia 75.0 79 58 5400

Switzerland is the setting for the top two natural wonders. Ranking first is the Prehistoric Pile Dwellings, dating back to 5000 and 500 B.C. Filled with cultural and historical significance, the archaeological site has a positive sentiment score of 83 and 117 mentions of its beauty, despite being looked for just 20 times per month on average.

Second on the list are the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch, offering spectacular alpine views, with the mountain’s grandeur mentioned by over 100 visitors.

With a popularity score of 79.1 and only 390 monthly searches, Portugal’s Sintra-Cascais Natural Park ranks third, fascinating travelers with its charming, lush landscapes and striking coastal precipices.

The best destinations for breathtaking views

Leading the list of the most visually mesmerising sites are the Prehistoric Pile Dwellings around the Alps in Switzerland, garnering 117 mentions of breathtaking views amongst visitor reviews.

With almost 100 mentions of its beauty, Italy’s emblematic Cinque Terre gain a spot in the top three, with brightly coloured houses and distinctive fishing boats, offering a magical maritime aura.

The most loved hotspots

Google’s Search data also reveals the top heritage destinations based on visitor interest. Well-known for its legendary creature and breathtaking landscapes, Loch Ness in Scotland tops the list with over 70,000 average monthly searches. As the UK’s largest freshwater body, it’s a must-visit for nature lovers.

With 40,500 monthly searches, Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway remains a popular site, captivating travellers for over 300 years with its legendary giant Finn MacCool myth.

Tied in search volume with the Giant’s Causeway, Slovenia’s Lake Bled charms visitors with its glacial backdrop, snow-capped mountains, and rich folklore, making it an equally fascinating destination.