Top five trends for travel during the 2025 Dragon Boat Festival: Fliggy

Chinese tourists are gearing up for a three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday from May 31 to June 2, 2025. Fliggy, an online travel platform and wholly owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group has released its 2025 Dragon Boat Festival Travel Forecast, highlighting several key trends:
- Rising interest in cultural experiences: Traditional activities such as dragon boat racing and zongzi(glutinous rice dumplings) making have seen a significant increase in interest.
- Family-oriented travel gains traction: This year’s holiday coincides with Children's Day, enhancing the appeal of family travel. Bookings for theme park tickets have surged by over 100%, while family hotel packages, which include accommodation, entertainment, and dining options, have increased by 24%. Activities such as outings to the suburbs for water fun and picnics with kids and pets are in high demand, with camping bookings rising by 80%.
- Short trips are more popular: Two-hour high-speed train trips and short excursions are the preferred options. Car rentals for the holiday have risen by 47% compared to last year. Popular regions for self-driving tours include Urumqi, Chengdu, Sanya, Yili, Haikou, Kunming, Guiyang, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.
- Popular domestic destinations: Major provincial capitals are still favored, but second- and third-tier cities like Jincheng (Shanxi province) and Haidong (Qinghai province) are experiencing a significant increase in bookings, after the picturesque scenery in these locations went viral on social media. Shuangyashan (Heilongjiang province) and Pu'er (Yunnan province) are also emerging as preferred summer retreats.
- Outbound travel on the rise: Outbound travel is experiencing strong growth compared to last year. Destinations within a four-hour flight radius – such as Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand – remain the most sought after, alongside growing interest in more exotic locations such as Uzbekistan, Iceland, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Tanzania.