Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels in APAC 2025: Cvent 

Cvent, unveiled its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for Asia Pacific. Cvent’s rankings have become indispensable for event planners, highlighting top-of-the-line cities, hotels, and venues for all their event needs. The annual lists are also issued regionally for North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and for the first time this year, Latin America & Caribbean. Cvent also unveiled a new Top Lists category, the Top Venues and Vendors, which analyses data from the Cvent Vendor Marketplace.

The destination and hotel rankings are determined based on insights gleaned from the more than $18B of global sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent’s sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking $16.5B through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing marketplaces. The unparalleled volume of business sourced in 2024 underscores the high demand for quality, in-person touchpoints. Despite a dip in planner optimism due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising costs, nearly 67% of planners are actively booking or sourcing new events (Northstar/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey, March 2025, Asia Pacific Edition). This trend is further supported by Cvent’s 2025 Planner Sourcing Report: Asia Edition, which found that nearly 79% of planners expect the number of in-person meetings to increase in 2025.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations | Asia Pacific

The top five cities remained consistent year over year, with Singapore maintaining its number one ranking. Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Shanghai each improved their position from last year, moving up one spot each, while Beijing moved up two spots to break into the Top 10 this year.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Singapore 2. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Sydney, New South Wales 4. Tokyo, Japan 5. Melbourne VIC – Victoria 6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 7. Bali, Indonesia 8. Seoul, South Korea 9. Shanghai, China 10. Beijing, China

Dr. Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board said: “This recognition is testament to Singapore’s strong MICE ecosystem – from world-class venues and hotels to the city’s diverse experiences and dedicated industry stakeholders. Being awarded this title for the seventh time since 2016 underscores our high standards of safety, exceptional connectivity and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative event experiences sustainably. The continued confidence from meeting planners and delegates has been instrumental in securing a robust pipeline of international events, reinforcing Singapore’s position as the World’s Best MICE City.”

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels | Asia Pacific

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park rose in the rankings to secure this year’s #1 spot. The hotel’s accessible location, including proximity to Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) and Suvarnabhumi Airport, makes it a compelling choice for event planners. Hilton Singapore Orchard rose seven spots to #3, while Hilton Tokyo Bay (#5) and The Westin Tokyo (#8) each made impressive leaps, moving up 19 and 14 spots respectively. Hilton Sydney and the InterContinental Singapore are also Top 10 newcomers.

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park 2. Hyatt Regency Sydney 3. Hilton Singapore Orchard 4. Fairmont Singapore 5. Hilton Tokyo Bay 6. voco Orchard Singapore, an IHG Hotel 7. Shangri-La Singapore 8. The Westin Tokyo 9. Hilton Sydney 10. InterContinental Singapore

Rupert Hallam, General Manager, Hilton Singapore Orchard said, “Being recognized as one of the top meeting hotels in Asia Pacific by Cvent for three consecutive years since 2023 is a testament to Hilton Singapore Orchard’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and service. This recognition underscores our commitment to understand, adapt and innovate to meet the evolving needs of meeting planners and delegates. Earlier this year, we launched the ‘Meetings, Elevated’ program, reimagining event experiences with a focus on sustainability, creativity and high on impact value. By leveraging Cvent’s innovative tools and insights, we continue to set new benchmarks for meaningful and memorable group business experiences at Hilton Singapore Orchard.”

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 14,000+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network. Activity was tracked between January 2024 and December 2024. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked through the Cvent Supplier Network; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2024 and December 2024. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to accurately reflect the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

