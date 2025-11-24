 Tourism 2040: Driving the next bound of quality growth for Singapore

Tourism 2040: Driving the next bound of quality growth for Singapore

We bring you excerpts from the opening speech by Ong Huey Hong, assistant chief executive industry development and chief sustainability officer, Singapore Tourism Board, speaking at TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025 being held at the InterContinental Singapore, today on Monday, 24th November 2025

Ong Huey Hong

Speaking at the TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025, Ong Huey Hong, assistant chief executive industry development and chief sustainability officer, Singapore Tourism Board elaborated on Tourism 2040: Driving the next bound of quality growth for Singapore. She said " This event meditated our visions of becoming  the region's premier destinations for high carnival business events, we wish to play host to many more such events, establishing ourselves as the destination of choice for industry's most significant conversations. Bring together the most influential decision makers like ourselves and generate substantial economic impact."

Globally, studies have pointed out that the MICE market is projected to double in value in the next decade, and Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets.

"It is also about creating sustainable growth that benefits both visitors and our local communities today, the hotel industry enjoyed the highest average room rates in Asian cities at $269,  international visitor  arrivals reached 12.9 million, tourism receipts remain very robust at 15.7 billion in the first half of 2025."

Their vision aligns with the Singapore Green Plans 2030 and their net zero commitment by 2050 becoming a city in nature with large experiences come with small footprints, benefiting both locals and visitors.

"She said our MICE industry shows commitment through the sustainability roadmap, with targets for six purpose built MICE venues and 80% of Singapore association of convention and exhibition organizers and suppliers to attain sustainability certification by 2025 we are on track to achieve these ambitious targets."

Singapore ranks first in Asia and 13 globally in 2025 global destination Sustainability Index.

'The future of tourism will be shared by our collective commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence. Together, we can create a tourism industry that not only joins economic growth, but also delivers exceptional experiences and set new standards for what travel can and should do," she concluded.

 

