Tourism Malaysia’s London office announced that Kuala Lumpur was ranked second in this year’s Tripadvisor list of the Top Trending Destinations.

Kuala Lumpur’s 2025 ranking places it higher than renowned cities like Seoul and Kyoto, highlighting the Malaysian capital’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination as it offers an exciting mix of cultural heritage, modern attractions, and world-class hospitality.

Tourism Malaysia’s director of tourism in London Sulaiman Suip declared that the recognition reinforces Kuala Lumpur’s position as a top choice for both UK and international travellers.

Suip said: “With its affordability, rich cultural experiences, and incredible hospitality, Kuala Lumpur continues to captivate visitors from around the world. As we approach Visit Malaysia Year 2026, this accolade highlights Malaysia’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination, offering diverse experiences that go beyond the city – whether it’s pristine beaches, lush rainforests, or immersive cultural encounters.”

The Tripadvisor listings, based on global reviews, highlight destinations that embody the highest level of excellence in travel.

From emerging cities to hidden retreats, the destinations in the Trending Travel category are truly ones to watch; these locations have captured the attention of travellers who believe they live up to the hype.

A worthy choice

Kuala Lumpur’s rise in global rankings highlights its dynamic mix of vibrant street life, diverse culinary experiences, and iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers and Merdeka 118, the world’s second-tallest building.

From bustling night markets and high-end shopping to locally loved hidden bars and serene green spaces, the city offers something for every traveller.

With a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels to boutique stays, visitors can experience Kuala Lumpur in a way that suits their style and budget.

For UK visitors, Kuala Lumpur serves as both an exciting city break and a gateway to Malaysia’s stunning islands, rainforests, and heritage sites.

With British Airways launching a direct flight from London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur in April 2025, it will soon be easier than ever for UK travellers to explore this dynamic destination.