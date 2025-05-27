“Tout à fait Thaï 2025” Draws 10,000+ Visitors in Paris

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has concluded the “Tout à fait Thaï 2025” festival in Paris with resounding success. Held on 24–25 May at the Parc de Bagatelle, the two-day cultural event welcomed over 10,000 visitors and brought Thai charm to the French capital under the theme “5 Must Do in Thailand.”

The festival not only inspired French travellers to explore Thailand but also commemorated 340 years since the first contact between Siam and France and 170 years of formal diplomatic relations. It also reaffirmed the importance of France as a key long-haul tourism market for Thailand.

French connect with the Thai Culture

“I’m thrilled by the incredible response from the people of Paris,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor. “This turnout shows how strongly French travellers connect with Thai culture. The festival brought Thailand’s spirit to life in the heart of Paris and extended a warm invitation to experience it firsthand.”

Organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris in partnership with TAT and supported by a broad coalition of public and private stakeholders, the event formed part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025. It was a showcase of Thai soft power through cultural immersion and meaningful engagement.

5 Must Do in Thailand” themes

The festival brought the “5 Must Do in Thailand” themes—Must Seek, Must Try, Must See, Must Buy, and Must Taste—to life through five interactive zones. A standout feature was a full-scale recreation of a traditional Thai floating market, where wooden boats, tropical fruits, handwoven goods, and Thai sweets created a vibrant, multi-sensory scene reflecting the essence of Thai daily life.

Each zone offered hands-on experiences. At the SANEH THAI Photo Booth, visitors captured memorable moments against scenic Thai backdrops. The SANEH THAI Café served award-winning teas and coffees from Royal Project plantations, accompanied by displays showcasing the journeys of these premium brews. At SANEH THAI Aromatique, guests crafted herbal sachets using traditional Thai botanicals, while the SANEH THAI NORA workshop offered beaded keychain-making inspired by Southern Thailand’s Nora dance. At the SANEH THAI Food zone, renowned Thai chefs demonstrated dishes such as Tom Yum Goong, a national treasure recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

France remains an important long-haul market for Thailand. In 2024, 720,806 French travellers visited the country. From 1 January to 20 May 2025, arrivals reached 409,125—a 19.87% increase year-on-year. Of these, 56.48% were first-time visitors, while 43.52% returned. French tourists stayed an average of 17.88 nights and made 4.44 trips on average, with Bangkok, Krabi, Surat Thani, Phuket, and Chiang Mai among the most popular destinations.

To meet the 2025 target of 870,000 French arrivals, TAT is ramping up efforts to attract family and luxury travellers by promoting wellness, lifestyle diversity, and safety assurance. These initiatives include airline partnerships, major tourism fairs, the Louis Vuitton BANGKOK City Guide 2025, influencer FAM trips, and targeted marketing campaigns.