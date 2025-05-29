Travel Daily Media

TPConnects continues to integrate AI capabilities into Astra

The integration extends to the developer's Iris platform

IATA-certified global travel aggregation and distribution tech firm TPConnects Technologies announced the ongoing integration of its advanced AI capabilities into its industry-leading Astra and Iris platforms.

The integration marks a significant step forward in intelligent travel technology.

Trip Captain,TPConnects' conversational AI agent, combines natural language processing, travel information, and deep learning capabilities to bring frictionless experience in travel planning and management.

The conversational AI agent will enable airlines and travel sellers to plan and modify customer journeys through natural conversation in their preferred language.

Trip Captain will be rolled out gradually across the Astra and Iris platforms, with initial features becoming available in H2 2025.

Working in real time

The system’s ability to manage the best available offers, process real-time travel data, and provide rich media information makes it a comprehensive solution for the benefit of both leisure and business travellers.

By integrating Trip Captain into its platforms, TPConnects enhances the travel planning experience whilst delivering tangible efficiency gains for partner businesses.

Automated workflows and intelligent query handling reduce manual intervention, cut response times, and help serve more travellers with greater accuracy.

These improvements drive down operational costs and free up valuable time, enabling greater efficiency.

TPConnects' chief technology officer Praveen Kumar said: “The travel industry is ready for the next evolution in technology. By integrating advanced AI capabilities into our Astra and Iris platforms, we’re not just adding features and automating existing processes. We’re fundamentally transforming how these systems understand and respond to traveller needs. By reimagining the entire travel planning experience for airlines and travel sellers, we are making it more intuitive, more personalized, and more responsive to real-world changes.”

What sets Trip Captain apart from the competition?

Key features of the conversational AI agent include:

  • Natural language processing for intuitive interaction;
  • Simplified queries for freedom from cryptic commands;
  • Comprehensive offer management for contextual recommendations;
  • Reshop made easy for better customer service;
  • Rich media integration for enhanced decision-making;
  • Multi-language support for global accessibility; and
  • Deep learning capabilities for continuous improvement.

Future updates will include voice-driven booking capabilities, further enhancing the system’s accessibility and ease of use.

Voice-driven capabilities and additional enhancements are planned for subsequent releases.

