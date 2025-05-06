Trafalgar makes its foray into river cruising

Best known as one of the world’s leading tour operators, Trafalgar just announced its expansion into river cruising.

Best known as one of the world’s leading tour operators, Trafalgar just announced its expansion into river cruising. In spring 2026, Trafalgar’s river cruises will make their European debut with two river cruise journeys along the Rhine and Danube, offering guests the exceptional care, ease of traveling and deep cultural immersion they have come to expect from Trafalgar. As part of its rollout strategy, Trafalgar is opening sales to its trusted travel partners today, 6th May, ahead of sharing with the general public, giving advisors the chance to secure preferred sailing dates and cruises. According to Nick Lim, The Travel Corporation’s CEO in Asia: “We’ve always been about making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience valued by our travel advisor partners, to Europe’s iconic rivers. Our strategy is simple: unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and ‘MAKE TRAVEL MATTER’ Experiences, giving travellers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible. And, oh yes, giving advisors the chance to sell it first.”