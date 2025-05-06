Trafalgar makes its foray into river cruising

Best known as one of the world’s leading tour operators, Trafalgar just announced its expansion into river cruising.
In spring 2026, Trafalgar’s river cruises will make their European debut with two river cruise journeys along the Rhine and Danube, offering guests the exceptional care, ease of traveling and deep cultural immersion they have come to expect from Trafalgar.
As part of its rollout strategy, Trafalgar is opening sales to its trusted travel partners today, 6th May, ahead of sharing with the general public, giving advisors the chance to secure preferred sailing dates and cruises.
According to Nick Lim, The Travel Corporation’s CEO in Asia: “We’ve always been about making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience valued by our travel advisor partners, to Europe’s iconic rivers. Our strategy is simple: unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and ‘MAKE TRAVEL MATTER’ Experiences, giving travellers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible. And, oh yes, giving advisors the chance to sell it first.”
Two signature journeys
Trafalgar begins its river run with two new journeys: an eight-day cruise along the Danube on the 128-passenger Trafalgar Reverie and a ten-day cruise along the Rhine on the 128-passenger Trafalgar Verity.
Both journeys feature signature Trafalgar moments including Local Specialists offering deep destination insights, opportunities to connect with locals through ’Be My Guest’ encounters and at least one MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience that supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; plus onboard entertainment from regional performances to in-house baking demonstrations; wellness options from yoga sessions to complimentary bicycles for off-shore excursions, and delicious regional dining.
River cruise journeys are open for booking now for sailings beginning 11th April 2026.
Lim said: “Advisors who have supported Trafalgar for years can be confident in the river cruise experience we’re creating. We can’t wait to share that same feeling of ease and comfort, local connection and joy of discovery we’re going to bring to Europe’s rivers aboard our two beautiful ships, the Trafalgar Reverie and Trafalgar Verity.”
Best of the Danube: 8-Day Cruise Aboard Trafalgar Reverie
Explore Europe’s rich history and vibrant cultures from Budapest to Passau aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Reverie.
With a setting as elegant and inviting as its planned journey, the Trafalgar Reverie is fabulously designed with multiple lounges for gathering, massage room, fitness centre, and seven cabin categories.
Highlights include Budapest’s storied landmarks, Bratislava’s medieval charm, and Vienna’s famous café culture.
Guests are invited to ‘Be My Guest’ at an exclusive dining experience at Austria’s oldest winery, Weingut Nikolaihof, hosted by the Saahs family; and discover Bratislava’s Cold War history during ‘Life Beyond the Iron Curtain,’ an extraordinary MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience. Optional extensions in Prague and Budapest allow further discovery.
Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam: 10-Day Cruise Aboard Trafalgar Verity
Travelers aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Verity with its charming 1930s vibe, rich blue and white fabrics, marble-accented bathrooms and boutique hotel elegance, will journey from Basel to Amsterdam, encountering landmarks such as the UNESCO-listed Cologne Cathedral, the romantic Middle Rhine Gorge, and Strasbourg’s charming old town.
On this journey, the ‘Be My Guest’ experience visits the Bohrers for lunch at their family-run farm, where for generations they’ve cultivated fresh produce; and guests will learn about artisanal vinegar production during a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience at Weinessiggut Doktorenhof.
Like its sister ship, Trafalgar Verity offers seven cabin categories and an optional extension in Lucerne.