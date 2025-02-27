As it is time for the 2025 NATAS Travel Fair, tour operator Trafalgar reveals its list of the top destinations Singaporeans need to visit for this year.

Since Singaporeans are eager to explore the world, Trafalgar’s latest list shows them the places that are dictating travel trends for 2025.

The list includes timeless favourites, as well as emergent hotspots; all of which promise immersive cultural experiences, seamless travel, and unforgettable memories.

Trafalgar’s top five for Singaporeans on the go

Trafalgar’s insights are based on an analysis of over 1,000 booking trends for 2025 travel.

Findings reveal the five most sought-after destinations for Singaporean travellers this year.

Also, based on booking trends, Scandinavia is the top destination Singaporeans are hoping to head to this year.

Scandinavia

With its breathtaking fjords, Northern Lights, and sustainable cities, Scandinavia promises a unique blend of natural beauty and modern innovation. Hop aboard one of Europe’s most exciting train journeys on Trafalgar’s 14-day Scenic Scandinavia and its Fjords or go on a once in a lifetime aurora hunting experience on Trafalgar’s nine-day Scandinavian Northern Lights tour.

Portugal

Coming in as the second most popular destination, Portugal offers a mix of history, scenic landscapes, and culinary delights. On Trafalgar’s 11-day Best of Portugal, wander through Lisbon’s picturesque alleys, cruise the Douro River, or indulge in pastel de nata. With welcoming locals and a laid-back atmosphere, Portugal promises an unforgettable escape.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is a perennial favourite for Singapore travellers, blending history, culture, modern vibrancy and familiarity. From the iconic landmarks of London to the breathtaking landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, every corner tells a story. Whether it’s exploring royal heritage, enjoying a West End show, or discovering charming countryside villages, the UK offers something for every traveller.

Morocco

Morocco enchants its way to fourth place with vibrant souks, stunning desert landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. Wander through the blue-hued streets of Chefchaouen to experiencing the magic of Marrakech’s bustling medinas, every moment is a feast for the senses on the 11-day Best of Morocco trip. With its blend of history, adventure, and warm hospitality, Morocco promises an unforgettable journey.

South America

South America continues to inspire travellers in 2025 with its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and rich history. From the magnificent ruins of Machu Picchu to the lively streets of Buenos Aires, every destination offers a unique adventure. With over 150 departures all year round, Trafalgar has the most South American departures in Singapore. Choose from the off the beaten track 11-day Wonders of Patagonia to the most popular 16-day South American Revealed, from Lima to Santiago, Trafalgar has South America covered.