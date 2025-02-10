Travel agents and their clients need to be more aware of inflight theft

Inflight theft is becoming a highly concerning issue among both airlines and travel agencies due to a recent spate of highly publicised incidents, particularly within Asia.

Last 5th February, Singapore’s Airport Police Division arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing US$885 in cash from a passenger on board a flight to Singapore.

Investigations showed how a passenger saw the man fiddling with her bag which was up in the overhead compartment.

When the passenger checked the contents of the bag, she found several hundred dollars of her money was missing; she immediately alerted cabin crew who were just as quick to advise ground staff to prepare to deal with the incident on landing.

In recent months, these incidents have been severe enough to prompt a statement from Subhas Menon, director-general of the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA.)

Menon said: “There is a rising trend of in-flight thefts. From what we know, they are mostly done by global syndicates working with each other and targeting certain routes with wealthy customers. They know which routes wealthy people are travelling on, and their people go on board targeted flights just to steal things.”

What’s going on…and could syndicates be involved?

Leading online aviation content creator Sam Chui noted that while these were most common on flights in and out of the Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese Mainland, inflight theft is also becoming a thing aboard flights to and from Bangkok.

Flights to luxurious destinations such as Dubai have likewise been targeted by thieves, as they are aware that many passengers aboard such flights carry a significant amount of money, jewellery, and high-worth collectibles on board.

Chui warns, however, that inflight thefts are not done by individuals, but more of planned and concerted efforts by organised crime groups.

Chui said regarding the way thieves operate on board: “They will have spread out throughout the plane. Some will sit in Business Class, and some will sit in Economy, so that’s easy for them to pass the stolen stuff. They also have people helping them on the ground. Sometimes it’s not necessary to take the stolen goods themselves as they may get caught by the police. So they will hide [the stolen item] inside the toilet compartments as there are a lot of secret compartments, particularly in the lavatory, like inside the trash bins, behind the sink, or in the mirror. Once they’re off the plane, the airport cleaner will come on board to retrieve their item for them.”

Practical pointers against inflight theft

International luggage brand PacSafe offers a number of ways by which airline passengers can keep their valuables safe during their flight.

These are the following: