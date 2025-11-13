Travel Turbulence: How the US Shutdown Disrupted Millions of Journeys

US government opens back up after the longest-ever shutdown which lasted for 43 days. In its duration it disrupted air traffic, cut food assistance to low-income Americans and forced more than 1 million workers to go unpaid for more than a month.

Travel disruptions

Federal workers including air traffic controllers and officers with the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection worked without a paycheck for more than 40 days.

The slowdown at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports began to cause more widespread disruptions. The FAA last week ordered flight cuts at the nation’s busiest airports as some air traffic controllers, who had gone unpaid for nearly a month, had stopped showing up for work.

U.S. airlines cancelled more than 2,700 flights last Sunday. In addition, nearly 10,000 flight delays were reported on Sunday alone, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks air travel disruptions. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled Friday, and more than 1,500 on Saturday.

Air travel in the United States will not immediately return to normal after the federal government reopens, as flight disruptions are expected to linger in the coming days, according to aviation experts.

Setback for holiday bookings; book through travel agents

During the US Government shutdown Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, Chief Executive Officer of The Advantage Travel Partnership said: “More than five weeks into the US government shutdown and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is warning travellers to expect yet more domestic flight cancellations and delays this week even if the shutdown ends in the coming days. The impact on travel within the United States throughout this period has been immense.

For travellers flying directly into and from the USA, international flights have and will continue operating as normal despite the ongoing shutdown, however, for those travelling within the US and connecting through domestic flights we advise being prepared for significant delays and cancellations. American carriers are also not bound by the same rules and code-sharing agreements as UK or EU carriers which can complicate passenger rights.

We strongly advise booking through a travel agent who will be able to help navigate any complications during a journey. They are best placed to support customers throughout their trip, from the point of booking to their return using their incredible knowledge and experience in managing travel disruption and securing the best deals.

With the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel period fast approaching, we sincerely hope that Congress swiftly resolves its disagreements to allow a return to smooth travel. Our essential advice for anyone planning US travel during this time is to speak with your travel agent or check your flight status online before travelling to the airport. If you haven’t booked with a travel agent, your next step should be to contact the airlines directly for advice on your options."

20 percent of Americans cancelled or changed their Thanksgiving travel plans

Post the US Govt opening, Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association said: “The American people deserve a working government. It’s time to get back to work so that we can restore critical funding and services that support millions of people, including travelers and those working in travel-related fields.

“Over the past several days, the federal workforce designed to support and oversee our travel ecosystem began to show cracks at the seams. In light of these conditions, nearly 20 percent of Americans have indicated that they cancelled or changed their Thanksgiving travel plans. The economic uncertainty associated with the shutdown coupled by the reality of travel disruptions rattled consumer confidence, leading to trip cancellations and decreased future bookings.

“With restored funding and staffing for essential services, consumers will once again be able to make plans and travel with certainty. We urge Congress to reach a long-term budget agreement ahead of the next deadline. Neither travelers nor the millions of small businesses that are the backbone of the hotel industry can afford another shutdown.”

Productive business travel is a cornerstone of a healthy U.S. economy

GBTA welcomes the end of government shutdown and calls for ongoing bi-partisan co-operation to prevent further shutdowns. The past 43 days have led to concerns across the business travel sector which plays an important role in the lives of Americans and the U.S. and global economies. “It’s reassuring to see things moving in the right direction. The impact of the shutdown has been of huge concern to our members, with U.S. travel management company members polled only this week increasingly concerned about TSA mandated flight reductions at major U.S. airports. We hope that flight schedules will quickly return to normal,” said Suzanne Neufang, CEO of GBTA. “Productive business travel is a cornerstone of a healthy U.S. economy as well as relationship building in times of economic uncertainty. Going forward, we hope Congress can continue this collaboration as they revisit the budget at the end of January.”

With the US Government opening up hopefully all Americans can now look forward to last minute planning for happy Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays!