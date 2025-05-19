Traveloka reports increased travel demand throughout Asia Pacific

Asian online travel platform Traveloka reports that travel demand is on the rise across Asia-Pacific based on figures from its recent EPIC Sale.

Asian online travel platform Traveloka reports that travel demand is on the rise across Asia-Pacific based on figures from its recent EPIC Sale.

Per recent platform data, more travelers are eager to explore new destinations and seek meaningful experiences.

Traveloka noted that Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam emerged as the top three most-searched destinations by millions of APAC travelers during its recent EPIC Sale 2025 which ran between 22nd April and 5th May, offering discounts of up to 60 percent on flights, accommodations, and experiences.

Launched simultaneously across seven key APAC markets; namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and Australia, the EPIC Sale not only delivered unbeatable deals but also provided insights into shifting travel preferences.

Beyond the numbers, the campaign reflects a larger trend: travelers are looking to make the most of long weekends and holidays, with a growing interest in cultural exploration, nature escapes, and family-friendly experiences.

To make the most of upcoming holidays, Traveloka encourages travelers to stay smart and save more by keeping an eye out for ongoing promotions, which offer significant discounts on flights, hotels, and attractions.

Whether exploring nearby cities, discovering hidden gems within the country, or traveling to international destinations, these deals provide the opportunity to create unforgettable experiences every step of the way.

Where APAC travellers want to go

Thailand ranked first among the top 10 most popular destinations for travelers from Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

On the domestic front, Udon Thani, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat emerged as the top favorites among Thai travelers, reaffirming their appeal as top local destinations.

This reflects a clear enthusiasm for both global adventures and local escapes.

According to Nok Air chief commercial officer Ranon Viputsiri: “It has been a great pleasure for Nok Air to collaborate with Traveloka on this campaign. The results have been remarkable, reflecting the strong synergy between both parties. We look forward to continuing this close partnership and achieving even greater milestones together.”

Leisure travel and staycations continue to rise, indicating a growing preference for nearby travel with a more flexible itinerary.

Based on accommodation searches, Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Sukhumvit were favored by Thai travelers for short getaways, typically three day / two night stays to relax, enjoy local cuisine, and explore family-friendly experiences.

This aligns with a larger shift toward more conscious travel, where convenience and affordability play a greater role.

Making every experience count

Meanwhile, Traveloka vice-president for commercial travel activities Baidi Li said: “Today’s travellers are increasingly focused on value, measured not just in price, but in relevance, flexibility, and the quality of experience. Through initiatives like EPIC Sale, we help partners respond to these evolving expectations by connecting them with the right customers through timely and personalized offerings. This campaign not only drove strong engagement across key markets, but also strengthened our role as a trusted partner in helping brands grow their visibility and reach through data-driven, customer-centric solutions.”

During the EPIC Sale, there was a clear shift in traveler behavior: users were no longer just booking trips, they were curating experiences.

In Thailand, this was reflected in the surge of interest for activities such as Aquaria Phuket, Safari World Bangkok, Pattaya Dolphinarium, Dream World Bangkok, and Baiyoke Sky Restaurant. In addition, cruise travel gained notable traction, with more users exploring unique seafaring getaways that combine leisure, exploration, and cultural enrichment.

For his part, Royal Caribbean International’s vice-president and managing director in APAC Chad Grospe opined: “Today’s travelers are placing greater value on meaningful vacation experiences and seeking out journeys that create lasting memories. That’s why they turn to trusted platforms like Traveloka – partners who offer quality, curated travel experiences with seamless convenience. Our collaboration with Traveloka has allowed us to reach more travelers across the region, inspiring them to explore Royal Caribbean’s unique vacations both close to home and around the world. We’re proud to be part of their travel stories, helping to make every trip more exciting, meaningful, and unforgettable.”