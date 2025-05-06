Très 2025 Reinforces India’s Position in Global Boutique & Mindful Luxury Travel

The sixth edition of Très, South Asia’s premier boutique travel showcase, concluded successfully at Andaz Delhi on 2nd May. Spanning two days, Très 2025 featured over 80 boutique hotels, retreats, lodges, camps, and innovative travel concepts rooted in luxury and mindful tourism experiences across the subcontinent.

The event attracted more than 60 overseas travel operators from key markets, including the UK, France, Australia, the US, and Germany, alongside over 100 Indian travel companies from across the nation.

This year, the event was proudly supported by Gujarat Tourism and its Heritage Tourism Association as the Principal Sponsor, with Uttar Pradesh Tourism serving as the Lead Sponsor. Additional support came from Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Rajasthan Tourism, all receiving enthusiastic appreciation from both the domestic and international travel trades, as well as the boutique hospitality community.

“We believe the subcontinent is a premier global destination for leisure, luxury, and inspirational travel, distinguished by its unique diversity and transformative experiences. Très serves as an ideal platform to showcase these exceptional travel offerings. We are immensely grateful to our lead sponsors for their significant support, which has been a tremendous source of motivation for all involved,” said Sowmya R Vijaymohan, Director of Très.