Très 2025 Reinforces India’s Position in Global Boutique & Mindful Luxury Travel

The sixth edition of Très, South Asia’s premier boutique travel showcase, concluded successfully at Andaz Delhi on 2nd May. Spanning two days, Très 2025 featured over 80 boutique hotels, retreats, lodges, camps, and innovative travel concepts rooted in luxury and mindful tourism experiences across the subcontinent.
The event attracted more than 60 overseas travel operators from key markets, including the UK, France, Australia, the US, and Germany, alongside over 100 Indian travel companies from across the nation.
This year, the event was proudly supported by Gujarat Tourism and its Heritage Tourism Association as the Principal Sponsor, with Uttar Pradesh Tourism serving as the Lead Sponsor. Additional support came from Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Rajasthan Tourism, all receiving enthusiastic appreciation from both the domestic and international travel trades, as well as the boutique hospitality community.
“We believe the subcontinent is a premier global destination for leisure, luxury, and inspirational travel, distinguished by its unique diversity and transformative experiences. Très serves as an ideal platform to showcase these exceptional travel offerings. We are immensely grateful to our lead sponsors for their significant support, which has been a tremendous source of motivation for all involved,” said Sowmya R Vijaymohan, Director of Très.
The guiding vision of Très is to connect a select group of meticulously curated properties and travel experience providers with a precisely targeted audience of tour operators and travel facilitators. This collaboration aims to stimulate travel within India as well as neighboring regions like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, fostering broad and sustainable industry growth. Unlike traditional trade shows, Très facilitates bespoke, one-on-one appointments between buyers and sellers tailored to business interests, strengthening partnerships and exploring new markets for positive business opportunities.
The Très 2025 exhibitors, ranging from boutique properties to historic forts and palaces, wildlife lodges, wellness retreats, private villas, and glamping sites, share a unifying philosophy built on a concept-driven approach that celebrates the unique stories and identities behind each property. Every exhibitor is committed to offering personalized, immersive hospitality experiences while remaining mindful of their environmental impact and local communities.
Adding to the event’s value, Très Ignite sessions led by travel, destination, and industry experts addressed relevant topics shaping the region’s travel landscape. Discussions included “Kerala’s Earthlore, Lorekeepers & More!”, an insightful conversation with Gujarat Tourism’s Heritage Tourism Association, a panel exploring responsible and sustainable tourism through “Tourism at Crossroads”, and a vital discussion on “Preserving Heritage & Promoting Indigenous Communities” featuring Dr. Madan Meena, artist, writer and researcher and Sapna Bhatia, owner of Kaner Retreat.