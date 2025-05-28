Trip.com Group’s Bold Vision at Envision 2025

Global travel services provider Trip.com Group revealed its bold roadmap for the future of travel at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, held in Shanghai. Gathering over 3,000 travel leaders and partners from all over the world, the conference showcased the company’s strategy to reshape global tourism through innovation and sustainable growth.

Building a Smarter, More Resilient Future for the Travel Industry

As the industry celebrates a full recovery in international travel and anticipates further growth, new trends and technologies offer exciting possibilities to enhance experiences and foster inclusive development.

James Liang, Co-founder and Chairman of Trip.com Group, emphasised the key role that innovation continues to play in driving the travel industry forward, and at the heart of the company’s vision. In his keynote speech, he highlighted how cutting-edge technologies and creative new offerings are driving efficiency and elevating user experiences. At the same time, innovative solutions are empowering local communities and contributing to sustainable growth.

Drawing on efforts across global destinations to create fresh appeal by combining art, technology, and cultural heritage, Liang underscored the company’s commitment to working with partners worldwide to drive innovation and capture new potential. To advance this vision, Mr Liang announced the launch of a USD 100 million Tourism Innovation Fund, designed to support destinations, organisations, and individuals in turning bold ideas into reality.

“Travel and innovation are vital forces in the world economy, and among the most meaningful and fulfilling pursuits for humanity,” said Mr Liang. “Innovation is already propelling the travel industry forward – from advancing sustainability to immersive experiences. Through our new Tourism Innovation Fund, we are supporting pioneers to travel further together, shaping a better future for humanity.”

This moment of great potential carries with it a shared responsibility, noted Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, to reaffirm strengths and partnerships that build collective resilience across the industry.

In her keynote address, Ms Sun highlighted the company’s strong momentum into 2025, underpinned by strong global partnerships and constant investments in innovation. Its international business saw robust growth in the first quarter, with outbound bookings soaring to more than 120% above pre-pandemic levels, delivering significant value to its partners worldwide.

While evolving along with shifting global consumer preferences, Trip.com Group remains grounded in its core strengths of customer service and social impact. Its world-class customer support team combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise to achieve a global satisfaction rate of nearly 90%, while the Trip.com Group Global Travel SOS Service responds to tourists in emergency situations within two minutes.

“Following record numbers, travel remains a priority for global consumers, and the industry will continue to grow faster than the broader economy,” said Ms Sun. “With exciting opportunities ahead, we will keep innovating – always putting people first and working with our partners to deliver the perfect trip, for everyone and for a better world.”

Innovation Awards to Drive Travel Progress

Building on the momentum, Trip.com Group unveiled the Tourism Innovation Fund, an initiative (estimated around USD 100 million) designed to spark the next wave of breakthroughs in travel. The fund aims to support commercial innovation and groundbreaking ideas that reshape how people move, connect and explore the world. It is centred around these key pillars:

Destination Experience Innovation

Supporting large-scale, high-impact initiatives such as digital festivals and immersive dining events to promote lesser-known destinations internationally and elevate cultural tourism—especially in emerging cities.

Tourism Innovation Award

A prestigious global award, with funding of around USD 1.4 million, honouring individuals and organisations for outstanding innovation in tourism across sustainability, technology, cultural heritage, scenic destinations, and more.

A prestigious global award, with funding of around USD 1.4 million, honouring individuals and organisations for outstanding innovation in tourism across sustainability, technology, cultural heritage, scenic destinations, and more.

By supporting breakthrough projects at every level, the fund positions Trip.com Group as a launchpad for the next era of global travel.

Uniting the World through Travel

Reinforcing its mission to make travel more accessible and interconnected, Trip.com Group announced new collaborations with leading national tourism boards and hospitality groups. These include Austria Tourism and Tourism New Zealand, among others.

In the hospitality space, new alliances with Archipelago International from Indonesia, Seafest Hotel Group (Seafest Sdn Bhd) from Malaysia, and Centara Hotels & Resorts from Thailand will expand Trip.com Group’s accommodation network across key travel corridors in Asia and beyond.

More than a conference, Envision 2025 marked a turning point—a declaration of intent to lead the travel industry into a new era. With visionary leadership, bold investments, and a deep focus on innovation and sustainability, Trip.com Group is not just adapting to the future of travel—it’s actively creating it.