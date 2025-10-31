 Turkish Airlines finalises financing with Bank of China

Turkish Airlines finalises financing with Bank of China

Airlines and Aviation
Turkey

Turkish Airlines successfully completed a landmark financing transaction with Bank of China, arranged by Bank of China Turkey. 

The five-year facility, worth around US$412 million, will support the airline’s core development initiatives, including fleet expansion, business growth, the construction of new facilities and infrastructure projects at Istanbul Airport. 

The transaction marks a new milestone in Turkish Airlines’ ongoing efforts to diversify its funding sources while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and globally inclusive growth. 

Coordinated by Bank of China Turkey and BOC Macau branch as the lender of the facility, the financing also represents a strengthening of financial cooperation between Türkiye and China, further aligning with both countries’ long-term strategic initiatives.

Supporting long-term sustainability

Commenting on the successful transaction, Turkish Airlines’ chief financial officer Murat Şeker stated: “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Bank of China through this important financing transaction. As Turkish Airlines continues to pursue sustainable growth and global expansion, we highly value the trust and partnership established with leading international institutions such as the Bank of China. This cooperation not only strengthens our flag carrier’s financial position but also contributes to the broader economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China.

At the same time, this transaction highlights Turkish Airlines’ strategic vision of embracing innovative and diversified financing solutions that support its long-term sustainability goals. 

The airline likewise remains committed to advancing its financial strategy through partnerships with globally respected institutions, reinforcing its leadership in the global aviation industry as it continues to expand its fleet and network toward its 2033 centennial targets.

