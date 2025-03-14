Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has renewed its title sponsorship of the Turkish Airlines Open through a partnership with the Turkish Golf Federation. After a six-year hiatus, the tournament will once again be part of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. The tournament will be held at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya from 8 – 11 May 2025.

The sponsorship signature ceremony was held at the Turkish Airlines Headquarters, with the participation of Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Golf Federation Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors Nihat Özdemir, and DP World Tour Tournament Partnerships Director Mark Casey along with other senior executives.

On the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we remain committed to connecting people and cultures around the globe through the pursuit of excellence in sports. In line with this commitment, we are glad to take another step in supporting sports and athletes through the Turkish Airlines Open.”

Turkish Golf Federation Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors Nihat Özdemir, said, “With the Turkish Airlines Open tournament to be held in May, a leg of Europe’s largest professional golf tour is returning to our country. I would like to extend our gratitude to the tournament’s title sponsor, Turkish Airlines, for its significant contributions.”

DP World Tour Tournament Partnerships Director Mark Casey, also added: “The DP World Tour is delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as title partner, as the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the Race to Dubai this season. We look forward to arriving in the golfing hub of Antalya once again, working alongside Turkish Airlines, Turkish Golf Federation and all tournament partners to deliver what I’m sure will be a memorable week.”

Having been the title sponsor of Turkish Airlines Open since 2013, Turkish Airlines hosted some of the world’s most renowned professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy in Antalya until 2019. Additionally, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, the world’s largest amateur golf tournament organized by the flag carrier since 2013, is being held in 117 destinations in 73 countries this year.

3