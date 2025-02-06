Turkish Airlines has opened its largest overseas lounge at Narita International Airport in Tokyo. Opening a seventh lounge outside of Türkiye means that the airline, which flies to more countries than any other carrier, is providing its world-renowned hospitality and service excellence to more travellers globally.

Speaking at the lounge’s opening ceremony, Ümit Develi, Turkish Airlines’ VP of Sales Far East & Oceania, said: “We are glad to open our largest overseas lounge at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, offering our guests a space that harmonises Turkish hospitality with Japanese elegance, symbolising over a century of close relations between our nations. Turkish Airlines’ lounge at Narita International Airport reflects our dedication to enhancing the travel experience and further strengthening our presence in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Akihiko Tamura, President & CEO of Narita International Airport Corporation, said: “We sincerely appreciate the establishment of the lounge at Narita Airport. Turkish Airlines has greatly contributed to the expansion of Narita Airport’s network, and we are truly honoured that the airline has chosen Narita Airport as the location for its second lounge in Asia.

“With Turkish Airlines’ world-class route network connecting the entire globe, the opening of the lounge will enable us to provide even greater value to our passengers. We wish Turkish Airlines continued success and look forward to further enhancing Narita Airport’s capabilities while growing together in partnership.

Located in Terminal 1 South Wing, Satellite 4, Gate 47, Turkish Airlines’ Lounge at Narita will cover approximately 1,500 m² once the second phase is complete. In the first phase, the expansive 800 m² lounge will offer a comfortable environment for up to 105 passengers.

Open daily from 07:30 to 21:45, the lounge will be available to Miles&Smiles Elite Plus and Elite cardholders, and Miles&Smiles Elite Corporate cardholders. Star Alliance Gold members and Business Class (First Class) passengers flying with Star Alliance member airlines will also be able to relax in the lounge before their flights.

Designed with a focus on luxury and comfort, Turkish Airlines’ Lounge in Narita presents an array of amenities to elevate the passenger experience. Guests can enjoy a buffet-style selection of Turkish, Japanese, and Far Eastern cuisines, with highlights including a Turkish pide oven (the only one at a lounge outside of Istanbul) offering freshly baked pide during lunch and dinner. Additional features include relaxation areas, daybeds with apron views, and a VIP room for enhanced privacy. Facilities such as shower rooms, accessible restrooms and a baby care room ensure all passenger needs are met.

Connectivity is prioritised with complimentary Wi-Fi, flight information screens, and a dedicated workspace. Reflecting Turkish Airlines’ commitment to artistry and culture, the lounge’s design incorporates traditional Turkish marbling art and nods to iconic destinations, such as Mount Fuji at the entrance.

With the addition of the Turkish Airlines Lounge in Narita, the flag carrier now operates seven exclusive lounges at international airports in Nairobi, Moscow, Miami, Washington, Bangkok and New York. Each lounge represents flag carrier’s commitment to delivering an exceptional standard of service and the warm touch of Turkish hospitality, while enhancing seamless connectivity across its global network.