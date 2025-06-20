 Umana Bali teams up with Utama Spice for Global Wellness Day

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Umana Bali teams up with Utama Spice for Global Wellness Day

LXR Hotels & Resorts’ first outlet in Asia offered a meaningful and immersive experience

Spas & Treatments
Indonesia

To mark this year’s Global Wellness Day, LXR Hotels & Resorts’ Umana Bali tied up with Balinese wellness pioneer Utama Spice for a meaningful and immersive experience.

Held on 13th June, the eve of Global Wellness Day on the 14th, LXR’s first property in Southeast Asia invited select members of the media to take part in a session characterised by mindful movement, holistic healing, and creative expression.

Utama Space director Ria Templer said of the collaboration: “We're thrilled to partner with Umana Bali to celebrate Global Wellness Day and share the spirit of natural wellness with our community. This event beautifully reflects our belief in the power of mindful living and making healthier choices for ourselves, our communities and the planet.”

Umana Bali’s director of marketing and communications Arga Brahma added: “We are honoured to collaborate with Utama Spice in creating an experience that celebrates presence, purpose, and personal wellbeing. As a wellness destination rooted in nature and cultural connection, Umana Bali offers the perfect setting for this meaningful collaboration, surrounded by the serene clifftops of Ungasan.”

Reconnect Magenta

Global Wellness Day is a worldwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of living well and inspiring individuals to make healthier lifestyle choices. 

This year's theme, #ReconnectMagenta, invites us to pause and return to meaningful connection with ourselves, our loved ones, nature, and our communities. 

The color magenta, blending the energy of red with the calm of blue, embodies the campaign's call to live with greater intention, compassion, and presence.

An immersive day

The collaborative event cast the spotlight on the shared values of both brands: a commitment to holistic wellbeing, a deep respect for nature, and a passion for authentic community connection.

These, in turn, align with Hilton's global direction for 2025, which places greater emphasis on wellness-focused experiences. 

Guests immersed themselves into a unique programme of activities, including a candle-making session, rejuvenating yoga class, and therapeutic sound healing experience, all designed to inspire balance, presence, and joy.

As part of the collaboration, Utama Spice highlighted its signature Yoga Mat Spray, an invigorating blend of natural botanicals with antibacterial properties, making it an ideal companion for mindful movement and daily wellness rituals.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Explore Antarctica By Helicopter On Quark Expeditions’ Spectacular 12-Day Voyage

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Umana Bali teams up with Utama Spice for Global Wellness Day

LXR Hotels & Resorts’ first outlet in Asia offered a meaningful and immersive experience

To mark this year’s Global Wellness Day, LXR Hotels & Resorts’ Umana Bali tied up with Balinese wellness pioneer Utama Spice for a meaningful and immersive experience.

Held on 13th June, the eve of Global Wellness Day on the 14th, LXR’s first property in Southeast Asia invited select members of the media to take part in a session characterised by mindful movement, holistic healing, and creative expression.

Utama Space director Ria Templer said of the collaboration: “We're thrilled to partner with Umana Bali to celebrate Global Wellness Day and share the spirit of natural wellness with our community. This event beautifully reflects our belief in the power of mindful living and making healthier choices for ourselves, our communities and the planet.”

Umana Bali’s director of marketing and communications Arga Brahma added: “We are honoured to collaborate with Utama Spice in creating an experience that celebrates presence, purpose, and personal wellbeing. As a wellness destination rooted in nature and cultural connection, Umana Bali offers the perfect setting for this meaningful collaboration, surrounded by the serene clifftops of Ungasan.”

Reconnect Magenta

Global Wellness Day is a worldwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of living well and inspiring individuals to make healthier lifestyle choices. 

This year's theme, #ReconnectMagenta, invites us to pause and return to meaningful connection with ourselves, our loved ones, nature, and our communities. 

The color magenta, blending the energy of red with the calm of blue, embodies the campaign's call to live with greater intention, compassion, and presence.

An immersive day

The collaborative event cast the spotlight on the shared values of both brands: a commitment to holistic wellbeing, a deep respect for nature, and a passion for authentic community connection.

These, in turn, align with Hilton's global direction for 2025, which places greater emphasis on wellness-focused experiences. 

Guests immersed themselves into a unique programme of activities, including a candle-making session, rejuvenating yoga class, and therapeutic sound healing experience, all designed to inspire balance, presence, and joy.

As part of the collaboration, Utama Spice highlighted its signature Yoga Mat Spray, an invigorating blend of natural botanicals with antibacterial properties, making it an ideal companion for mindful movement and daily wellness rituals.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/