Umana Bali teams up with Utama Spice for Global Wellness Day

To mark this year’s Global Wellness Day, LXR Hotels & Resorts’ Umana Bali tied up with Balinese wellness pioneer Utama Spice for a meaningful and immersive experience.

Held on 13th June, the eve of Global Wellness Day on the 14th, LXR’s first property in Southeast Asia invited select members of the media to take part in a session characterised by mindful movement, holistic healing, and creative expression.

Utama Space director Ria Templer said of the collaboration: “We're thrilled to partner with Umana Bali to celebrate Global Wellness Day and share the spirit of natural wellness with our community. This event beautifully reflects our belief in the power of mindful living and making healthier choices for ourselves, our communities and the planet.”

Umana Bali’s director of marketing and communications Arga Brahma added: “We are honoured to collaborate with Utama Spice in creating an experience that celebrates presence, purpose, and personal wellbeing. As a wellness destination rooted in nature and cultural connection, Umana Bali offers the perfect setting for this meaningful collaboration, surrounded by the serene clifftops of Ungasan.”

Reconnect Magenta

Global Wellness Day is a worldwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of living well and inspiring individuals to make healthier lifestyle choices.

This year's theme, #ReconnectMagenta, invites us to pause and return to meaningful connection with ourselves, our loved ones, nature, and our communities.

The color magenta, blending the energy of red with the calm of blue, embodies the campaign's call to live with greater intention, compassion, and presence.

An immersive day

The collaborative event cast the spotlight on the shared values of both brands: a commitment to holistic wellbeing, a deep respect for nature, and a passion for authentic community connection.

These, in turn, align with Hilton's global direction for 2025, which places greater emphasis on wellness-focused experiences.

Guests immersed themselves into a unique programme of activities, including a candle-making session, rejuvenating yoga class, and therapeutic sound healing experience, all designed to inspire balance, presence, and joy.

As part of the collaboration, Utama Spice highlighted its signature Yoga Mat Spray, an invigorating blend of natural botanicals with antibacterial properties, making it an ideal companion for mindful movement and daily wellness rituals.