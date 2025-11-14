Underwater Beginnings: How Childhood Diving Is Redefining Family Travel

The ocean is full of mysteries; Children need to be taught to explore with safety and sustainability in mind. The “Young Ocean Ambassadors: Kids Learning to Dive.” Introduces children to the wonders of the ocean albeit in a sustainable way.

Scuba diving introduces kids to new sensations, thrills, and an entirely new world. It is an adventure activity that can be safely undertaken by people. Children over 10 years old can enrol in the PADI Junior Open Water Diver course to become certified divers, and kids over 8 years old can participate in the PADI Bubblemaker scuba experience program. Based on age, they are qualified to dive only with a parent, guardian, or a PADI professional until they come of age, and the depth limits vary accordingly. PADI instructors are committed to look after children’s health, safety, and welfare, while emphasising safe diving practices to both kids and their parents.

Dive against debris

“Introducing children to the ocean world early on influences how they grow up. When young divers explore the underwater world, they see firsthand the adverse effects of pollution and climate change. It evokes a sense of wanting to protect what they cherish. Programs like Dive Against Debris and AWARE Shark Conservation teach them practical ways to help preserve the marine ecosystems. They adopt sustainable habits even before they can fully grasp the concept of sustainability. They become young ambassadors of the ocean.” Says Vinod Bondi, PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Regional Manager, India

PADI Junior AmbassaDivers are certified divers aged between 10 and 17, who voice for ocean conservation in their respective schools and communities. For instance, in India, Ashrita has been actively involved in a project to develop a drone prototype that could monitor marine ecosystems. Such ocean Torchbearers become inspiring individuals to other children and adults alike,” adds Bondi.

Connecting with the marine world in a personal way

“Children tend to be naturally curious about the world they live in. Unique experiences such as scuba diving amplify their curiosity and enthusiasm to learn. Kids who are certified divers connect with the marine world on a personal level, far beyond what books or media can offer. They understand marine life behaviour – and the animal kingdom at large – through direct observation. Therefore, a respect for the marine ecosystems naturally develops in young divers,” he says.

Discovering the joy of underwater exploration

Scuba diving is often a holiday or weekend activity, and many people enrol in diving courses as families. PADI course materials are designed for easy comprehension, regardless of age. When teaching children, PADI instructors often spend extra time explaining concepts in ways kids can understand, and families get to see their children learning outside a typical classroom setting. Several instructors engage with kids at their level, becoming trusted mentors, and sometimes, friends. Such interactions foster discipline and a greater willingness to follow instructions in kids. When children are part of a class, the PADI instructor-to-student ratio is reduced and the number of kids in a class is restricted.

“Diving offers something different for everyone even when it is a shared activity, and PADI instructors know how to personalise the experience for each individual. With kids, they might engage in fun underwater games, while with adults, they might introduce interests like underwater photography. Everyone ends up with a different takeaway from the same dive,” emphasises Bondi.

PADI Junior Open Water Diver courses

“At Intrinity Divers, we offer slower paced one-on-one PADI Junior Open Water Diver courses. The smaller ratios and in person knowledge development allows the child to build confidence and trust in their instructor and create good communication flows between the instructor/student buddy team. This then translates effortlessly underwater in the pool and ocean.

We also actively teach dive theory in our classroom. We augment PADI core materials with kid friendly videos, infographics, and a supportive teaching style to make sure kids have the space to learn and ask questions. Parents are encouraged to join their children's ocean experience, either above the water or below,” says Rachel Hyde, Director and Co-founder of Intrinity Divers, Bali, Indonesia.

“At Kids Scuba, we focus on creating family-centric experiences. Inclusivity extends to making the experience enjoyable and stress-free for the entire family. We offer programs and packages designed in a way for parents, guardians and children to learn and dive together, fostering shared exploration and bonding. Kids Scuba instructors and scuba educators are highly experienced in teaching and interacting with children, creating a patient, encouraging, and performance-based learning environment where kids can progress at their own pace. Through our renowned Kids Scuba camp, we offer high-quality, supervised training for kids. Our qualified dive pros help parents feel comfortable and confident, allowing the adults to have a more relaxed experience as well,” says Syed Abdul Rahman, Founder, Kids Scuba, Malaysia.

Inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid’

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th November in India. So we got in touch with Ashrita Gachumale, PADI Junior AmbassaDiver who is passionate about diving! Telling us about her journey of falling in love with diving she says: “I did my first dive back when I was completely obsessed with Ursula and her moray eels, Flotsam and Jetsam, from The Little Mermaid. I was convinced that if I dove deep enough, I’d find her lair, potions swirling around her, as she sang “poor unfortunate souls”. Unfortunately, I did not get to see Ursula, but I did see real octopuses and eels! Being underwater blurred the lines between fiction and reality; it was calm, weightless and strangely familiar. For the first time, the ocean wasn’t a story or a song; it was real, and I was a part of it.”

Sometimes, it’s pure adrenaline, sometimes it is quiet and peaceful

“Since then, I’ve dived all across South Asia, swimming alongside manta rays, moon jellies, and lemon sharks. Each dive felt like stepping into a whole new world. Every dive felt different; sometimes, it’s pure adrenaline, sometimes it is quiet and peaceful. Diving has a way of putting everything into perspective. The deeper I went, the more I realised how much life existed beyond what we see on surface. Underwater, everything is balanced in its own rhythm, and we just move with it. That mix of calm, awe, and belonging is what made me adore diving. I never ended up meeting Ursula or her eels, but I did find my own place and became a part of her world.”

You learn patience, focus, and respect

Her message to other children is: "Diving is one of those things every child should experience. It changes the way you see the world. When you’re underwater, everything slows down. You learn patience, focus, and respect for everything around you. You start to notice small things, like how sand shifts during a current or how fish move with perfect coordination. With proper training and supervision, diving is completely safe. It helps kids build confidence in unfamiliar environments and gives them a sense of independence that’s hard to find elsewhere. You’d have to trust your instincts, pay rapt attention and stay calm even when something unexpected happens. That sense of control and independence builds slowly and sticks with you long after the dive ends.”

Diving also makes kids curious in the best way possible. The ocean feels alive; everything has a purpose and is interconnected. It naturally makes you want to know more. I’ve seen kids who dive start asking better questions and become more observant in general. It is also a great reset; there’s no screens, no noise, no rush. It’s peaceful, but never boring. The ocean teaches us that there’s always more to explore and learning doesn’t stop when you leave classrooms.”

Wonder and curiosity can lead to real action

Talking about the life lessons she has learnt from diving she said: “Diving taught me lessons I use every day. It taught me patience and quick problem solving. Underwater conditions change constantly— currents shift and visibility decreases. I’ve learnt to observe closely and think quickly to find solutions. These skills help me at school and in projects I take on. Diving taught me to observe carefully and adapt.”

“Diving has also taught me responsibility and respect. Seeing coral reefs and marine life up close shows how everything is connected. Even small actions can have a big impact on the environment. Diving made me more aware of my choices. Most importantly, diving gave me the belief that wonder and curiosity can lead to real action.”

“That is what inspired me to start my non-profit BhūVyom in 2022. It is where I raise awareness about marine conservation, space science, and climate change via engaging arts, storytelling and folklore at underprivileged schools in landlocked cities. So far, we’ve conducted 200+ workshops and reached 600+ students, helping them understand marine ecosystems, climate change and conservation in a hands-on and creative way. Every dive reminds me to be patient, observant and responsible. Diving didn’t just teach me about the underwater world— it taught me how curiosity can turn into real impact and it made me patient, resilient, and responsible. She concludes.”