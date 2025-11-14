US short-term rentals set to finish 2025 on a high: Key Data

The US short-term rental market is closing 2025 on a high, with holiday travel demand helping operators finish the year with stronger rates, higher revenue, and growing traveler confidence. New analysis from short-term rental analytics company Key Data shows the sector gaining strong momentum heading into winter.

Melanie Brown, VP Data Analytics and Insights, said: “What we’re seeing in the winter data is a market that’s steadied itself after a long period of correction. Forward-looking bookings for December show the highest rate and revenue growth of the year, with ADR pacing 6% higher and RevPAR up 7% year over year. That’s a clear sign that confidence has returned, both from travelers who are still willing to pay for quality, and from managers who’ve held their ground on pricing. Even with shorter booking windows and increasingly brief trips, operators have adapted fast. They’re leaning on smarter tools, sharper data, and stronger value propositions, and that’s what’s putting the industry back on solid footing heading into 2026.”

The Autumn 2025 Vacation Rental Market Report, released today, reveals that forward-looking bookings for December point to the strongest national gains of the year, with Revenue per Available Rental (RevPAR) projected to rise 7% year over year and Average Daily Rates (ADR) pacing 6% higher1. November ADRs are also pacing 5% higher year over year, confirming that guests remain willing to pay for quality and space even as trip lengths shorten.

After a volatile year, the December projections mark the clearest sign yet of a stabilizing market. Travelers are paying more per night, managers are holding firm on pricing, and data suggests a decisive return of confidence as the year closes.

Regional strength heading into the holidays

The December uplift is being driven by a mix of classic holiday destinations and resilient year-round markets:

New England: RevPAR +5% year over year

Hawaiian Islands: RevPAR +5%

Rocky Mountains: RevPAR +4%

Midwest US: RevPAR +4%

Elsewhere, performance has largely stabilized. The Southwest continues to post RevPAR growth of +3% despite rate pressure, while the Southeast remains broadly flat (–1%) following a competitive summer.

Shorter trips, later bookings

Behind the recovery, traveler behavior continues to evolve. Guests are booking closer to arrival and staying for shorter periods, with the average December stay length downfrom 6.6 to 6.0 nights, a 9% drop year over year. Booking windows have also compressed by around 5% in most months, even in peak periods, reflecting a shift toward more spontaneous, flexible travel.

For property managers, agility and automation are now essential. Operators that adapt flexible pricing and efficient turnover processes are best placed to capture this last-minute demand and sustain revenue performance through the winter.

Outlook: confidence returning

With December’s RevPAR and ADR on track to reach their highest levels of 2025, Key Data says the short-term rental market is heading into 2026 from a position of strength.