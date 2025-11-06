Vietjet Achieves 97% of 2025 Target, Strengthening India’s Connections to Southeast Asia

Vietjet has announced strong business results for the third quarter of 2025 (3Q2025), achieving 97% of its annual plan while maintaining steady growth momentum. This performance reflects the success of Vietjet’s extensive expansion in the India–Vietnam market, where new routes launched since early 2025 have significantly boosted passenger volumes and revenue, strengthening connectivity between India and Southeast Asia.

Impressive revenue and profit growth

In 3Q2025, Vietjet’s air transport revenue reached VND16.728 trillion (approx. US$636 million) with a pre-tax profit of VND393 billion (approx. US$14.9 million).

For the first nine months of the year, the airline achieved air transport revenue of VND52.329 trillion (approx. US$1.98 billion) and a pre-tax profit of VND1.987 trillion (approx. US$75.5 million), which increased by 28% YoY.

Nine-month consolidated revenue reached VND52.769 trillion (approx. US$2 billion), with a profit of VND 2.051 trillion (approx. US$77.9 million), up by 17% YoY.

Ancillary revenue amounted to VND6.893 trillion (approx. US$261.8 million), accounting for 41% of total air revenue and reflecting a 19% YoY growth.

Expanded international network with high efficiency

As of September 30, 2025, Vietjet operated 219 routes (169 international and 50 domestic), transporting 21.5 million passengers with a fleet of 98 aircraft. The load factor stood at 86%, and technical reliability reached 99.72%, placing Vietjet among the highest in the region.

Strengthening India-Vietnam air connectivity has become a cornerstone of Vietjet’s growth strategy, underscoring the airline’s commitment to one of its most important international markets. The airline launched two new routes between the two countries in 2025, now directly linking Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Bengaluru to major Vietnamese cities: Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. This expanded network unlocks effortless access from India to numerous destinations across Asia-Pacific, leveraging Vietjet’s extensive reach and affordable fares.

20% dividend reflects strong financial foundation

Vietjet’s Board of Directors has approved a 20% stock dividend plan, in which the airline is to issue more than 118.3 million shares, with a total nominal value exceeding VND1.183 trillion (approx. US$44.93 million).

This decision was made based on impressive business results and a robust financial position, ensuring long-term benefits for shareholders.

Investing for sustainable growth

Vietjet is investing in a new Aircraft Maintenance Center in Long Thanh airport, adopting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and expanding high-quality workforce training at the Vietjet Aviation Academy.

The airline has been recognized with the 2025 Sustainability Award from AirlineRatings; named one of Asia's Best Workplaces; and listed in Forbes' Top 50 Best Public Companies in Vietnam, affirming its international stature in the aviation sector.

Supported by favorable market trends, low fuel prices, and a solid technological and financial foundation, Vietjet anticipates continued robust growth in 2026, offering travelers greater connectivity and more competitive fares on routes between India and Vietnam.