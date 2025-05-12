Vietjet inks partnership with Qazaq Air

Vietjet and Qazaq Air formally signed an agreement for the creation of a new airline brand, Vietjet Qazaqstan.
The parties signed the agreement at the recently held Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Roundtable.
The event was held in the presence of Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam as part of his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance granted a Foreign Investment Registration Certificate to Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Vietjet, during the signing.
This authorised its acquisition of a strategic equity stake in Qazaq Air., and this move marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s international expansion strategy and aims to deepen bilateral ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan across aviation, economic, and cultural domains.
At the same time, the agreement marks a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia.
What happens now?
Under this partnership, the two parties will jointly develop and operate Vietjet Qazaqstan, building on the existing Qazaq Air platform.
As a new-age low-cost airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan is expected to become a strategic air bridge connecting Kazakhstan with Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and global aviation hubs.
The airline will meet the growing travel demand in Kazakhstan while boosting cross-border tourism, trade, and logistics throughout Asia.
Likewise, the new partnership aims to support local socio-economic growth through the creation of thousands of high-quality jobs.
Concurrently, Vietjet Qazaqstan also signed a Customer Services General Terms Agreement with Boeing to support its future Boeing 737 fleet.
Vietjet Qazaqstan is set to operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, enabling a strong expansion of its domestic and international route network.
Under the agreement, Boeing will provide comprehensive services including software solutions, spare parts supply, technical assistance, as well as training programs for pilots and engineers.
The partnership also covers aircraft modifications and upgrades to ensure efficient and safe operations.
Furthermore, the airline will adopt modern operating models, digital management systems, and advanced training programs for its workforce, with ongoing technical and operational support from Vietjet.