Vietjet inks partnership with Qazaq Air

Vietjet and Qazaq Air formally signed an agreement for the creation of a new airline brand, Vietjet Qazaqstan.

The parties signed the agreement at the recently held Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Roundtable.

The event was held in the presence of Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam as part of his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance granted a Foreign Investment Registration Certificate to Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Vietjet, during the signing.

This authorised its acquisition of a strategic equity stake in Qazaq Air., and this move marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s international expansion strategy and aims to deepen bilateral ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan across aviation, economic, and cultural domains.

At the same time, the agreement marks a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia.