Vietjet launches fares from INR 11 on India–Vietnam routes 

Vietjet, Vietnam’s new-age airline, is offerng an exclusive limited-time promotion for its Indian passengers: one-way Eco-class fares starting from just INR 11 (excluding taxes and fees), on all direct flights between India and Vietnam.

The promotional tickets are valid for travel between July 1, 2025, and March 28, 2026 (excluding public holidays and peak travel periods), make it a perfect opportunity to plan a summer vacation, an autumn or winter getaway—or an early 2026 trip—to Vietnam.

Vietjet continues to strengthen air connectivity between India and Vietnam, operating 78 weekly flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi to some of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. With Vietjet’s extensive network, Indian travellers can also enjoy affordable access via Vietnam to other key destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, such as Bali, Jakarta, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, or major cities in Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

Vietjet warmly welcomes Indian travellers to discover the captivating natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Vietnam. Whether you're drawn to the pristine beaches of Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, the historic allure of Hanoi, Hue, and Ninh Binh, or the dynamic energy of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam offers unforgettable experiences for every kind of explorer.