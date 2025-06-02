Travel Daily Media

Vietjet launches Singapore-Phu Quoc route

The new direct route took off on Friday, 30th May

Airlines and Aviation
Vietnam

Vietjet’s new direct international route connecting Singapore and Phu Quoc officially took off on Friday, 30th May. 

The new service marks Vietjet’s continued expansion across Southeast Asia, enhancing regional connectivity while offering Singaporeans a seamless new gateway to the renowned beaches of Phu Quoc.

Vietjet’s Singapore - Phu Quoc service offers four return flights per week from Singapore’s Changi Airport to Phu Quoc on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, which makes it easier than ever for Singaporean travellers to reach Vietnam’s paradise island. 

Flights depart Singapore at 13:05 and land in Phu Quoc at 13:45, while return flights leave Phu Quoc at 15:45 and arrive in Singapore at 18:30. 

With an early afternoon arrival in Phu Quoc, travellers have plenty of time to check in, unwind at their resort, or start exploring the island’s scenic spots straightaway.

Expanding to notable destinations

This addition brings Vietjet’s total number of weekly flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 78, and also marks the airline’s fourth route to Singapore, complementing its existing services from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang. 

From these key gateways, travellers can easily connect to other popular destinations across Vietnam, such as Hue, Nha Trang, and Quang Binh, as well as onward to hotspots throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

To celebrate this launch, Vietjet is offering exclusive weekly Friday deals, with fares starting from just SGD86/ one-way applicable to all Singapore – Vietnam routes. 

These special fares are available for booking every Friday for travel between now until 31st December of this year.

