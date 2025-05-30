Travel Daily Media

Vietjet Takes Off with K-STAR SPARK in Vietnam

To celebrate the event, the airline  is offering  “It’s 12 o’clock, Let’s Vietjet!” promotion with millions of affordable tickets available daily from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Airlines and Aviation
Vietnam

Vietjet proudly partners as the official airline of K-Star Spark, one of the most anticipated K-pop mega concerts of the year in Hanoi this June. All eyes turn to Vietnam as global music icons G-Dragon, CL, and a lineup of chart-topping stars take the stage in a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and summer energy. It’s time for Indian K-pop fans to fly to Hanoi and have an unforgettable summer of dynamic music experience, vibrant local culture, stunning attractions, and world-famous Vietnamese street food.

To celebrate the event, the airline  is offering  “It’s 12 o’clock, Let’s Vietjet!” promotion with millions of affordable tickets available daily from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM (IST) at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. Indian fans can also seek for the great deals to fly from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Vietnam’s  Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

Vietjet will host some special flights to Hanoi feature exclusive inflight entertainment, lucky draws, and the chance to win a G-Dragon lightstick(**), a prized keepsake for true fans. On-ground celebrations continue at My Dinh Stadium on June 21 with Vietjet’s fan zone featuring fun mini-games, giveaways, photo ops, and free flight ticket prizes.

The concert is a a full-blown summer cultural explosion, and Vietjet is your ticket in.. As part of its mission to connect the world with Vietnam the airline continues to offer affordable, convenient flights across a growing flight network linking Vietnam with destinations across Asia-Pacific.

 

 

