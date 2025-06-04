Vintage Rail Journeys’ ‘Bathurst Race’N Rail’ packages now on sale

Vintage Rail Journeys unique Bathurst Race’N Rail packages to the great race is now on sale. The Supercars Repco Bathurst 1000 returns to the iconic Mount Panorama for an adrenaline-fuelled extravaganza in 2025 on October 9-12.

Your clients can experience the thrill of the Bathurst race like never before with our exclusive Vintage Rail Journeys Race’N Rail packages! This is the chance for your clients to immerse themselves in the excitement of one of Australia's most iconic motorsport events while enjoying the charm and nostalgia of vintage rail travel. Imagine travelling in style, surrounded by the scenic beauty of the NSW countryside, all while gearing up for the adrenaline-pumping action at Bathurst. The package provides more than just a ticket to the race; it a distinctive adventure that takes your clients on an adventure there in style.

With no need to rev your engine to get to the race Alicia Triggs, Executive General Manager, Sales and Partnerships at Journey Beyond explained passionate motorsports enthusiasts can take care of their travel and accommodation needs in one. “There is no better way to enjoy the Repco Bathurst 1000 than to travel on train to the Great Race! Your clients can travel on the Vintage Rail Journeys 1960’s ex-Southern Aurora train carriages for the most convenient and fun way to enjoy Australia’s greatest touring car race and can enjoy the convenience of staying onboard the train on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.” said Triggs.

Guests aboard this special departure will experience an all-inclusive journey with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all beverages including beer, wine, and spirits included in the fare. Along with a reserved grandstand ticket to the race for Saturday & Sunday.

Combine the allure of the mountain with Vintage Rail Journeys which represents a blend of nostalgia, history, exploration, and connection with regional Australia.

Bathurst Race’N Rail Inclusions – 4 days, 3 nights departing 10 October:

3 nights accommodation onboard the train, departing and returning to Sydney

Reserved Grandstand tickets to the race Saturday & Sunday with coach transfers from the train to the race

3 breakfasts, 1 lunch, 3 dinners

All-inclusive drinks on-board the train, including wine, beers, spirits and many non-alcoholic options

Heritage Twin Cabin starts from $5,450 per person

Heritage Single Cabin starts from $5,400 per person

Book your clients next adventure on board the ‘Vintage Rail Journeys Bathurst Race’N Rail’journey via the Journey Beyond Rail Online Booking Engine. Trade partners can download trade assets including social tiles, flyers and eDM headers via the Journey Beyond Experience Hub.