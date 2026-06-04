Virgin Voyages offers free balcony upgrades

Virgin Voyages has announced a 'Free Balcony Upgrade' offer for new bookings made until 31 July. This promotion allows guests, referred to as Sailors, to book a Sea Terrace cabin for the price of a Sea View cabin. The offer is applicable to a variety of 2026 and 2027 sailings on the Scarlet Lady, Resilient Lady, Valiant Lady, and Brilliant Lady, including voyages to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, North America, and newly announced Alaska itineraries.

The cruise line is also incentivising travel agents, known as First Mates, with a £5 First Mate Loot reward for all bookings made until 30 June. This incentive applies to all Virgin Voyages sailings. SJ Walker, Virgin Voyages’ UK Director of Sales, highlighted the appeal of the Sea Terraces, stating, “Swaying in a hammock as some of the world's most breathtaking coastlines drift past is one of those moments they talk about long after they're home.”

First Mates can access additional resources, training, and booking tools through Seacademy at sellvv.co.uk. A sample itinerary includes a seven-night cruise on the Valiant Lady, departing from Barcelona on 19 July 2026, with stops in Provence, Florence/Pisa, Ajaccio, and Ibiza, starting at £1,040 per person.

Virgin Voyages, founded by Sir Richard Branson, is known for its award-winning, adult-only cruises that offer a blend of luxury and adventure. The cruise line continues to expand its destinations and has received accolades for its large and mega-ship ocean cruises

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