 Visa Expands Visa Intelligent Commerce Across Asia Pacific,  Prepares for AI Commerce Pilot by Early 2026 

Visa Expands Visa Intelligent Commerce Across Asia Pacific,  Prepares for AI Commerce Pilot by Early 2026 

Fosters trust between AI agents and merchants with secure seamless transactions that redefine digital commerce 

Finance
Asia

Visa announced significant strides in expanding Visa Intelligent Commerce across Asia Pacific, accelerating the region’s push into agentic commerce – a new era where AI-powered agents shop and pay on behalf of consumers. This expansion delivers fresh progress on Visa’s agentic commerce strategy by introducing new security protocols and pilot programs that are ready to build upon earlier  partnerships and initiatives. 

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said: “Agentic commerce  is transforming the very fabric of online payment transactions, requiring a unified ecosystem to  unlock its full potential. With Visa Intelligent Commerce and its cornerstone, Trusted Agent  Protocol, Visa is connecting consumers, AI agents and merchants through secure, scalable  solutions. This ensures every interaction is verified andtransparent, empowering all parties of the  purchase to embrace this future with confidence.”

Building an AI-Ready Commerce Ecosystem 

Visa Intelligent Commerce, a comprehensive suite of integrated APIs and a partner program, utilises Visa’s secure infrastructure to enable safe, transparent, and consent-driven payments by AI agents, on behalf of consumers. It incorporates features like tokenisation, authentication,  payment instructions, and transaction signals, allowing AI agents to operate transparently and  securely, and empowers consumers to confidently trust AI-driven commerce interactions to help  them shop and pay online.

Over the past year, AI-driven traffic to retail websites has surged over 4,700%, and 85%1 of  shoppers who have used AI to shop say it improved their shopping experience. Today, Visa is  advancing its infrastructure, standards, and capabilities to power AI-driven commerce, opening  new opportunities for consumers across Asia Pacific.

Soon, AI agents integrated into familiar platforms will be able to transact using Visa’s 4.8 billion  credentials at millions of merchant locations worldwide. This means consumers could simply  instruct their AI agent to book travel or buy movie tickets, and have the entire purchase executed  securely – a seamless experience backed by Visa’s network and safeguards.

Building Merchant Confidence with Trusted Agent Protocol  

Trusted Agent Protocol is a cornerstone of Visa Intelligent Commerce, a new ecosystem-led  framework designed by Visa to provide merchants the much-needed assurance in an AI-driven  world. Trusted Agent Protocol enable merchants to recognise and verify trusted AI agents with  genuine commerce intent, addressing a key concern as online traffic from AI agents grows. It uses  agent-specific cryptographic signatures to ensure secure, verified transactions to prevent fraud  by distinguishing legitimate agents from malicious bots, and helps to maintain visibility of the  consumer behind the agent - preserving customer relationships.

Crucially, Trusted Agent Protocol is designed as an open, low-code solution for merchants to  integrate seamlessly without overhauling their infrastructure to benefit. This now ensures that AI  agents act on behalf of consumers with transparency, verified intent, and secure credentials. With

1 Source: Adobe Data Insights, August 2025, Growth in AI-driven visit share

this framework, merchants can treat AI-driven purchases with the same confidence as human driven ones.

Continued Momentum Across Asia Pacific 

Visa is actively collaborating with some of the biggest players in AI, Tech and Payments, including  Ant International, LG Uplus, Microsoft, Perplexity, Stripe and Tencent, to enable agentic commerce  transactions. These partnerships reflect Visa’s vision of an interconnected ecosystem where AI  agents and the payment ecosystem work together to deliver smart, trusted commerce  experiences.

Looking ahead, Visa plans to launch Visa Intelligent Commerce pilots across Asia Pacific as  regulatory and ecosystem readiness advances, by early 2026. This demonstrates Visa’s  commitment to collaborating across Visa’s network and AI ecosystem players to accelerate the  next wave of AI-powered payments and deliver transformative commerce experiences for this new-generation of AI-native consumers.

Step Into the Payments of Tomorrow, Today 

Join Visa at the Singapore Fintech Festival from 12–14 November 2025 and discover how it is shaping seamless, secure, and intelligent payment experiences of the future.

 

