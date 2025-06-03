Waldorf Astoria Osaka introduces ‘Canes & Tales’

Waldorf Astoria Osaka announces the opening of its destination cocktail bar Canes & Tales. A glamorous escape into a bygone era, Canes & Tales is inspired by the 1930s Golden Age of Jazz, evoking a world of intriguing timeless narratives.



Found on the 28th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka, the intimate 47-seat bar lies tucked at the end of a dimly lit corridor behind an alluring dark green door, distinguishable only by a symbolic gold ampersand. An homage to the hideaway bars of Manhattan, the property is a nod to the Waldorf Astoria’s legacy in New York.

Once inside, guests are greeted with a uniquely shaped bar at the center of the room, giving the team a stage to perform each evening. Director of Mixology Dominic Dijkstra oversees the bar programme alongside Bar Manager Masahiko Ohama and Bar Supervisor Shimba Ishikawa, offering a depth of international experience in hospitality and cocktail development for guests from all walks of life to enjoy.

Every menu at Canes & Tales will be designed around a specific tale, with the opening menu based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tales of the Jazz Age. Each of the 11 short stories found within the collection has been reimagined as a cocktail, an ode to a time of unbridled elegance, reckless romance and the art of true indulgence. Like Fitzgerald’s prose, each libation is a composition of nuance and flair, an intoxicating blend of sophistication and mischief, poetry and pleasure. They capture the essence of a time when the night was young, the music was wild, and the possibilities were endless.

The drinks are interactive and playful, such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, inspired by the tale of a child born with the wrinkles of an old man, living his life in reverse. Guests can choose their age (of whisky) - with a non-alcoholic whisky option, Glenfarclas 10 Year Old or Glenfarclas 25 Year Old - to combine with fig-infused Pedro Ximénez Sherry and Mancino Rosso Vermouth, Bénédictine DOM, Scrappy’s aromatic and orange bitters. The fanciful nature of the drinks further comes to life through whimsical drawings and retellings of each short story, giving the guest a taste of what’s to come.

The food offerings seamlessly merge premium Japanese offerings and reimagined New York classics, with standouts like the Coney Island Hot Dog with house ketchup and mustard, Ruben Sliders and bourbon glazed C&T Fried Chicken, served with potatoes and gravy. The Charcuterie & Cheese Selection features local favorites alongside whole grain mustard, confiture, honey and mixed nuts, with Osaka “Iseya” Pickles on offer as a supplement. Japanese Oysters are another highlight, available Natural (with cocktail sauce, lemon and mignonette), Rockefeller (with herb viennoise, pernot and spinach) or Kilpatrick (with dry-cured ham, worcester sauce, ketchup, lemon, chervil and tomato). For true indulgence, the Waldorf Astoria Osaka Private Label Caviar menu features a choice of Kaluga or Ossetra, with an option of the classic preparation of blinis, sour cream, shallots, boiled egg, lime or a modern twist with bamboo charcoal macaroon, lemon sour cream. The NY Cheesecake and signature S’mores Our Way are not to be missed for a sweet finish.