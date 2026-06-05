Wendy Wu Tours unveils expanded Cruise & Tour collection

Wendy Wu Tours has launched its most extensive Cruise & Tour Collection to date, nearly doubling its size in response to a 32% surge in demand, with Japan bookings alone increasing by 60%. The expansion includes nine new itineraries across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, alongside a significant trade incentive featuring instant-win prizes and a £10,000 travel credit grand prize.

The new collection introduces a variety of experiences, including luxury rail journeys and expedition cruising, with partnerships from renowned operators such as Azamara, Holland America, and Star Clippers. This expansion reflects a growing trend among travellers seeking longer, immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration with the convenience of cruising.

To celebrate the launch, Wendy Wu Tours has initiated the Spin to Win campaign, rewarding travel agents with instant prizes for every Cruise & Tour booking made between 1 and 30 June. Each booking also enters agents into a draw for a £10,000 travel credit, valid for future holidays.

The demand for these comprehensive journeys is evident, with bookings rising by 32% from January to May 2026. Notably, more than 80% of passengers are choosing destinations in the Far East, including China, Japan, and South Korea. The average spend per passenger has also increased by 15%, as travellers opt for extended holidays and premium experiences.

Gary King, Head of Trade Sales at Wendy Wu Tours, highlighted the appeal of these multi-component holidays, stating, "Customers aren’t looking for one bucket-list experience anymore – they’re looking for several, seamlessly connected within one extraordinary journey." The launch is further supported by a consumer campaign offering free return flights or partner flies free, providing additional savings on selected holidays

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