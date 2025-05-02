Westin Beach Workout makes its debut in Bali

Known for its holistic approach towards wellness, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali officially unveils its newest innovation for fitness enthusiasts: Westin Beach Workout.
This new addition is a unique, eco-friendly fitness space crafted entirely from natural wood and set against the stunning backdrop of Bali’s pristine coastline.
Resort general manager Sander Looijen pointed out that the new workout space is the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream.
Looijen said: “Blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of the beachfront, it offers guests the invigorating experience of working out to the soothing sound of the waves and ocean breeze. With top-notch, sustainable equipment and breathtaking views, it’s the perfect place to energize, unwind, and embrace the island’s spirit.”
From 7 AM to 7 PM daily, guests can enjoy a wide range of functional and strength training options using specially crafted wooden fitness equipment.
Facilities include:
- Wooden Bench Press
- Leg Press with Squats
- Full Range of Wooden Dumbbells and Weight Plates
- Kettlebells of Various Weights
- TRX Suspension Training Equipment
- Flipping Tire
- Hanging Bars and Stick Wall Climbers
- Exercise Balls
Aside from independent training, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali also offers High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions, complemented by Ice Bath Recovery Experiences to maximize fitness benefits and aid muscle recovery.
As part of Westin’s signature ‘Move Well’ pillar, the Beach Workout reaffirms the brand’s dedication to empowering guests to maintain their wellness routines while traveling.
Where sustainability matters
Sustainability is also at the heart of this new facility, with an ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices, utilizing sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and promoting a “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” philosophy.
As Looijen explains: “At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, wellness extends beyond just physical fitness: it’s a way of life. Our Beach Workout perfectly embodies our vision: inspiring our guests to move well, live well, and feel their very best amidst Bali’s natural beauty.”
Adding to the allure, the Beach Workout’s sunrise-facing location offers early risers a spectacular morning workout view.
On clear days, the majestic Mount Agung paints an unforgettable backdrop—turning each session into a truly transformative experience.
The Beach Workout is supported by Westin’s dedicated Recreation Team, ensuring expert guidance and personalized assistance for every guest.