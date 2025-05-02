Westin Beach Workout makes its debut in Bali

Known for its holistic approach towards wellness, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali officially unveils its newest innovation for fitness enthusiasts: Westin Beach Workout.

This new addition is a unique, eco-friendly fitness space crafted entirely from natural wood and set against the stunning backdrop of Bali’s pristine coastline.

Resort general manager Sander Looijen pointed out that the new workout space is the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream.

Looijen said: “Blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of the beachfront, it offers guests the invigorating experience of working out to the soothing sound of the waves and ocean breeze. With top-notch, sustainable equipment and breathtaking views, it’s the perfect place to energize, unwind, and embrace the island’s spirit.”