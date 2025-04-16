B Corp adventure travel company Wild Frontiers has launched a new group tour to Iraq, offering travellers the chance to explore one of the world’s most fascinating and historically rich destinations. Highlights on the 15-day Iraq: Babylon & Beyond tour include the history and culture of Baghdad, Basra and Babylon, the ancient archaeological sites of Ur and Uruk, the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan and much more.

The tour marks the launch of Wild Frontiers’ new Pioneer collection, consisting of trips which aim to “challenge perceptions, inspire connections” in some of the most exciting destinations in the world. It features experiences such as seeing the gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo, exploring the mountains of northern Pakistan, wild camping in Algeria’s Sahara and crossing Madagascar in 4×4’s.

While not the first destination that comes to mind when thinking of a holiday, Iraq has plenty of charms to surprise visitors. A boat trip into the heart of the Iraqi Marshlands offers the chance to experience the wildlife of flamingos, pelicans and herons, as well as to meet the Marsh Arabs, with their unique culture living in the wetlands which involves harvesting reeds and rice, fishing and herding water buffalo.

Travellers will delve into the region’s rich history with visits to the world’s first city, Uruk, the ancient citadel of Erbil, and Al-Qurnah – believed by many to be the site of the fabled Garden of Eden. They’ll also explore the iconic city of Babylon and the fascinating archaeological museum in Baghdad. Culture lovers can look forward to sampling Baghdad’s famous sandwiches and discovering its unexpectedly vibrant dining scene.

Wild Frontiers’ Director of Product and Operations Marc Leaderman, comments: “We first started offering trips to Iraq in 2013 but pulled the trip the following year after the security situation deteriorated. Ten years on, Iraq is undergoing a period of increased stability and when I visited recently I found a huge excitement and energy about the future. Iraq is not only the home of ancient Mesopotamia with plenty to offer lovers of archaeological sites such as Ur, Uruk and Babylon, but it is also where you’ll find vibrant holy shrines in Najaf, Karbala and Lalish, the atmospheric tea-houses of Baghdad and Erbil, impressive UNESCO reconstruction work in old Basra and Mosul as well as the gentle waterways of the Marsh Arabs and the stunning mountain home of the Kurds.”

UK visitors to Iraq, which contravenes FCDO advice, will need special insurance for the trip, something Wild Frontiers travellers currently obtain when visiting Pakistan and Kashmir. “Iraq is not a destination for everyone – and travelling there will require contravening FCDO advice and securing special insurance – but the rewards of visiting this diverse land at this pivotal time make it the perfect destination for the more adventurous traveller,” said Leaderman.

The launch comes off the back of a boom in adventure tourism, with the company reporting booking numbers so far in 2025 up 20% on 2024, with Uzbekistan, Albania, Georgia and Algeria proving particularly popular with travellers.