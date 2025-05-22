WiT Queenstown to Debut in July 2026

Winter scene in the snow, Queenstown. New Zealand.

WiT (Web in Travel), Asia Pacific’s travel tech media and events platform, will make its New Zealand debut with WiT Queenstown in July 2026, marking a milestone for the region as it aims to establish itself as a hub for travel and hospitality technology innovation.

The one-day event will be held in partnership with Technology Queenstown, a not-for-profit agency founded by Roger Sharp, who chairs global travel business WEB Travel Group and regional tech investment bank North Ridge Partners, and who witnessed firsthand the power of WiT’s global community at WiT Singapore and WiT Japan & North Asia last year.

With more than three million visitors annually, Queenstown offers a unique southern hemisphere testing ground for innovations that enhance travel experiences. WiT Queenstown will spotlight this potential, bringing together travel operators, tech companies, DMOs, tourism boards, investors, and senior executives from global travel tech brands.

Yeoh Siew Hoon, Founder of WiT, said: “We’ve long had our sights set on Oceania. After the success of WiT Australia in Sydney in 2011, we’re excited to return with WiT Queenstown, set in one of the most iconic and breathtaking destinations on earth.

“Our mission has always been to spark innovation in travel tech, from Singapore to Tokyo, Seoul, Cape Town, and Dubai,” she added. “We’re excited to collaborate with Technology Queenstown to build a unique edition that marries WiT insights with local strategic vision and talent.”

Technology Queenstown is spearheading efforts to diversify Queenstown Lakes District’s economy, where tourism and hospitality account for more than 60%, by developing a world-class tech sector.

“Covid showed us how vulnerable a tourism-dependent economy can be,” said Sharp.

“Bringing WiT to town is a cornerstone of our strategy,” said Sharp. “I was struck by the dynamism, camaraderie and deep knowledge at WiT events. We’re thrilled to bring that energy to Queenstown.”

Appointed in December, Technology Queenstown’s inaugural CEO Sarah Russell has hit the ground running and this partnership with WiT is evidence of that.

“With a strategic blueprint developed by Accenture, strong corporate support, and plans to launch a tech university campus, we’re building the foundation. Travel tech is the first cluster we’re backing, and WiT is central to making that happen,” said Russell.

The launch of WiT Queenstown underscores a broader ambition: to make Queenstown not just a world-class destination for adventure, but also for tech.

“Launching a globally successful event is central to the process of building out our travel tech sector, which already has several nascent rockstar companies being built,” said Russell.

“By amplifying what already exists, we aim to make Queenstown known for solving real-world travel problems through tech. We’re inviting the world’s travel tech community to experience this for themselves against the stunning backdrop of alpine lakes, snowy peaks, and world-famous wines.”