Wizz Air Abu Dhabi relaunches ‘All You Can Fly’ pass- But it won’t last long

Budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has reintroduced its highly sought-after ‘All You Can Fly’ membership, offering unlimited travel across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East—though only for a limited number of travelers.

The exclusive pass, priced at approximately USD 657 allows members to book unlimited flights, with a nominal USD 12 per flight booking fee. To sweeten the deal, the first flight is entirely free. However, availability is limited, and previous releases sold out within 48 hours.

“We are delighted to bring back our one-of-a-kind membership, offering even more travelers the freedom to seize the moment and explore our ever-expanding network with exceptional value,” said Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The airline’s decision to relaunch the membership follows overwhelming demand, with travelers eager to take advantage of budget-friendly travel options in 2025. While seats remain subject to availability, those who act quickly could unlock a year of affordable adventures.

Wizz Air’s expansion strategy continues to focus on affordability and accessibility, positioning the airline as a major player in the low-cost travel market. With the latest membership release expected to sell out rapidly, prospective travelers are urged to secure their passes without delay.