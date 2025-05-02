Women Travelers in Asia are Driving the New Hospitality Trends in 2025: Agoda

Agoda recently unveiled the top women’s travel trends in Asia revealing that women across Asia are charting a different course than their male counterparts when it comes to holiday plans. From a stronger appetite for new destinations to a preference for traveling with family and friends, women travellers are reshaping travel preferences in ways that are directly influencing the hospitality landscape. As Agoda celebrates 20 years of empowering hoteliers to stay ahead of changing travel trends and guest expectations, these insights serve as a timely reminder for hoteliers of the need to constantly adapt to an increasingly dynamic and diverse market.

Women love travelling to culturally immersive destinations

According to Agoda’s latest report, 60% of women in Asia prioritize exploring lesser-known and culturally immersive destinations. Indian and Indonesian women are leading this trend, with 80% and 69% respectively eager to discover new places that offer different cultural experiences.

The Agoda data also highlights a strong preference for group travel among women. Some 40% of Asian women prefer to travel with family, compared to just 28% of men. In markets like Indonesia, an impressive 68% of women favour family trips—underscoring the importance of multigenerational travel and spending quality time with loved ones. Traveling with friends is another area where women outpace men – just under a third of Japanese women (29%) prioritize this followed by a quarter of Indian women (25%).

While group travel is popular, solo adventures are also an important part of women’s travel trends. The Agoda study found that men still take more solo trips than women (24% of men vs 15% of women). However, there are pockets of growth in solo women travel. Women in Hong Kong and Thailand are the most likely in Asia to embark on solo journeys. Other reports reveal that 62% of women aged 18 to 25 are drawn to solo travel as a way to step beyond their comfort zones. According to government travel advisories, top-ranked countries for safe solo women travel include Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Nordic countries, Spain, Singapore, and the UK.

Getting away for a holiday on every short break

Research also shows that women travellers are increasingly choosing to book short trips more frequently rather than long annual breaks. An industry report indicates the percentage of women taking two trips in the first quarter of 2025 has nearly doubled to 35%, from just 18% in early 2020. This points to women using long weekends and off-peak periods to get away more often, rather than saving all travel for a single annual vacation.

“It’s clear that women are playing an increasingly influential role in all travel decisions,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. “Armed with data on women’s booking behaviours and preferences, hospitality leaders have a timely opportunity to reassess their approach to guest management. By proactively tailoring offerings to women travellers’ preferences, hotels can deliver exceptional guest experiences and secure loyalty from a demographic that is set to reshape travel in Asia. Embracing these trends can help position your business in a fast-moving travel landscape.”

Agoda’s report makes it clear that adapting to women travel trends is not just about good service—it’s about aligning with what is now a core driver of the travel economy. Hoteliers should consider the following focus areas, informed by the latest Agoda insights:

Develop experiences involving unique local activities and showcase lesser-known attractions. Women’s interest in discovering new destinations signals demand for boutique tours, cultural workshops, and “hidden gem” recommendations beyond the typical tourist itinerary.

Highlight emerging tour products such as premium women-only tours. For instance, tour operators are now designing experiences exclusively for women travellers. One such tour takes participants to Peru, where they can meet Quechua weavers in the Sacred Valley. Another itinerary in Morocco features a baking class at a local women’s cooperative, empowering female chefs and offering an immersive cultural experience.

Build trust with solo women travellers by ensuring a 24/7 security presence, well-lit common areas, secure access floors, and options like women-only floors or female dormitories in hostels. Training staff to be attentive to solo female guests’ needs and offering concierge guidance for safe local exploration can further set your property apart. Additionally, consider offering more safe and reliable transfer options with trusted providers for women travelling solo, especially after-dark airport transfers.

Women often invest more in personal care essentials from hair and skincare to fragrances and beauty tools. Stock up on popular items like hair straighteners, curlers, and high-powered dryers, along with everyday must-haves such as quality irons, makeup and nail polish removers. Consider making a feature of high-quality complimentary soaps and shampoos.

As women in Asia continue to embrace travel in 2025, Agoda offers a wide range of options to suit their diverse preferences. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda provides endless possibilities for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

Adding to the excitement, Agoda celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special birthday campaign from May 7–20, offering travellers up to 60% off, followed by exclusive discounts reaching 70% on May 21.