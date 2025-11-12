 Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Pickyourtrail collaborate for First-Ever AI–Human Influencer Collaboration

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Pickyourtrail collaborate for First-Ever AI–Human Influencer Collaboration

 Showcasing the Best of Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Attractions
Abu Dhabi

Yas Island in partnership with Pickyourtrail, unveils “Smash the Ordinary”, featuring Bollywood actress Sahher Bambba and digital AI influencer Naina. This marks the first time a human and AI influencer jointly explore the wonders of Yas Island, blending technology and human emotion to redefine travel storytelling in the digital age.

A series of Instagram reels showcase Sahher and Naina experiencing the island’s world-class attractions, including world of Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the thrill-packed Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, experience the marine animals at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sahher conveys authentic human enjoyment while Naina offers a perspective rooted in exploration and understanding of human sensations. It explores the intersection of human adventure and artificial intelligence, presenting travel narratives that reflect both real-world enthusiasm and AI’s curiosity about human experiences.

Smash the Ordinary’ showcases Yas Island’s spirit of innovation, a destination that delivers unique experiences and sparks genuine emotion. By bringing an AI influencer into real-world adventures, we’re redefining tourism storytelling through the perfect blend of innovation and human connection,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations.

Hari Ganapathy of Pickyourtrail, added, “In today’s travel landscape, innovation and authentic experiences go hand in hand. The ‘Smash the Ordinary’ campaign beautifully demonstrates how AI can deepen our understanding and appreciation of human adventures. At Pickyourtrail, we love customising “sooper” hit holidays that encourage travellers to see the world in new ways. It’s all about making travel more personal, meaningful and exciting."

The “Smash the Ordinary” campaign represents a pioneering blend of AI and human storytelling that challenges conventional travel narratives. As destinations and brands seek innovative ways to capture the imagination of modern travelers, Yas Island’s approach offers a compelling case study in connecting technology with authentic experience.

 

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Pickyourtrail collaborate for First-Ever AI–Human Influencer Collaboration

 Showcasing the Best of Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Yas Island in partnership with Pickyourtrail, unveils “Smash the Ordinary”, featuring Bollywood actress Sahher Bambba and digital AI influencer Naina. This marks the first time a human and AI influencer jointly explore the wonders of Yas Island, blending technology and human emotion to redefine travel storytelling in the digital age.

A series of Instagram reels showcase Sahher and Naina experiencing the island’s world-class attractions, including world of Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the thrill-packed Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, experience the marine animals at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sahher conveys authentic human enjoyment while Naina offers a perspective rooted in exploration and understanding of human sensations. It explores the intersection of human adventure and artificial intelligence, presenting travel narratives that reflect both real-world enthusiasm and AI’s curiosity about human experiences.

Smash the Ordinary’ showcases Yas Island’s spirit of innovation, a destination that delivers unique experiences and sparks genuine emotion. By bringing an AI influencer into real-world adventures, we’re redefining tourism storytelling through the perfect blend of innovation and human connection,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations.

Hari Ganapathy of Pickyourtrail, added, “In today’s travel landscape, innovation and authentic experiences go hand in hand. The ‘Smash the Ordinary’ campaign beautifully demonstrates how AI can deepen our understanding and appreciation of human adventures. At Pickyourtrail, we love customising “sooper” hit holidays that encourage travellers to see the world in new ways. It’s all about making travel more personal, meaningful and exciting."

The “Smash the Ordinary” campaign represents a pioneering blend of AI and human storytelling that challenges conventional travel narratives. As destinations and brands seek innovative ways to capture the imagination of modern travelers, Yas Island’s approach offers a compelling case study in connecting technology with authentic experience.

 

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top