YOTEL Tokyo Ginza delivers an immersive experience at its grand opening

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza officially opened its doors to guests last 9th June through an immersive Grand Opening Party that celebrated 'YOTEL To The World.

The grand opening likewise demonstrated the global brand's mission to challenge the status quo of the hospitality industry.

With more than 200 guests in attendance, the event showcased YOTEL's signature sleek design, efficient technology and innovative experiences with activations throughout the hotel's public spaces and rooms.

The guest list included senior leaders from YOTEL and Frasers Hospitality, YOTEL's partner for its debut property in Japan, as well as local influencers, brand and corporate partners, and members of the media.

Located in Tokyo’s vibrant Ginza district, the hotel's launch marks an important moment for YOTEL as it introduces its globally recognised Non-Stop ethos to the Japanese and wider APAC markets.

An immersive globetrotting experience

During the event, guests moved through curated, city-themed spaces that celebrated where YOTEL lives and thrives.

With a YOTEL passport in hand, guests collected stamps as they went on their non-stop journey, from New York and Singapore, to Bangkok and Tokyo.

Each room activation made use of YOTEL's clever, space-saving design, including the signature reclining SmartBed, efficient storage solutions, and mood lighting, to become a full-sensory journey.

The themes featured in each room were as follows:

Midnight in Manhattan: a giant photo booth with oversized pillows, balloons and props for a glamourous sleepover in the city that never sleeps.

Ginza Game Room: transformed a room into a neon-lit arcade in a throwback to Japan's gaming heyday.

Southeast Asia Oasis: a calming moment where guests could relax on the SmartBed with a massage and refreshing drinks.

Urban Jungle 24/7 Convenience: YOTEL's beauty partner Urban Jungle offered guests products from its body and skincare range.

Artist in Residence: Mio Furukawa displayed work and talked about creating bespoke pieces of digital art for YOTEL Tokyo Ginza.

Connecting with Japanese heritage and culture

A Japanese drum performance marked the start of the official proceedings of the night.

Shinya Ogawa, general manager at YOTEL Tokyo Ginza, introduced Frasers Property group chief executive Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi and YOTEL CEO Hubert Viriot as they collectively welcomed guests.

Ogawa also advised those assembled to note the significance of the opening and expectations for the Japan market.

Joined by Frasers Hospitality CEO Eu Chin Fen, executives participated in a traditional Kagami Biraki (sake barrel breaking ceremony) in a symbolic moment that fused the global brand with local culture.

Viriot remarked that YOTEL’s Tokyo debut is a milestone for the brand’s developmental journey.

He said: “I'm delighted to be able to celebrate with an event that encapsulates our brand ethos. Challenging the status quo of traditional hotels, YOTEL's mission is to deliver great hotel experiences in prime locations at a competitive price point. YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is a fabulous hotel and a wonderful representation of our brand, which will now propel us to expand across other cities in Japan.”

Frasers’ Eu Chin Fen added: “YOTEL Tokyo Ginza represents Frasers Hospitality's maiden ground-up investment and development project in Japan. Its opening underscores our commitment to deepening our hospitality investments in existing markets while optimising our portfolio for sustained performance. We are confident that our collaboration with YOTEL, with its unique offerings, is well-positioned to set a new benchmark in Japan.”