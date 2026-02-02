 “20% off” airfare group buys: Scam or money laundering?

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

“20% off” airfare group buys: Scam or money laundering?

Airlines and Aviation
China

Recent market chatter about so-called “20% off airfares on all routes, all cabins, tax included” has drawn widespread attention.

Yet against the backdrop of an airline ticket agency sector long squeezed by razor-thin margins and sharply reduced commissions, such promises defy basic commercial logic. After examining how these schemes actually operate, it becomes clear that rather than representing a “hidden channel,” they more closely resemble a new form of distribution scam characterized by large upfront prepayments and private, opaque transactions—posing extremely high risks.

These schemes typically appear under the guise of “group buying.” Agents are required to prepay hundreds of thousands of yuan before gaining access, after which ticketing requests are submitted via instant-messaging apps such as WeChat and fulfilled with a delayed issuance process by upstream operators.

Notably, these transactions involve no formal contracts, no company-to-company settlements, and no compliant GDS (Global Distribution System) operations. Everything relies on personal trust and vague claims of “internal channels.” The inherent complexity of airline ticket sales—such as seat blocks and subsidies—can make such low prices seem plausible to some industry participants, lowering their guard.

In reality, fixed 20%-off airfares are commercially unsustainable and often point to far more serious underlying risks—most notably money laundering. Certain telecom fraud and online gambling syndicates exploit the large transaction values, high frequency, and complex counterparties in airfare transactions to launder illicit funds through full-fare purchases. The 20% “discount” is not a loss, but a laundering cost these groups are willing to absorb. Once airline risk controls or law enforcement intervene, affected tickets may be voided, with both agents and passengers potentially drawn into investigations.

More dangerously, these schemes often follow a classic “bait-and-harvest” pattern. Early on, operators honor discounts using real money to establish credibility, nudging agents to increase their exposure. Once the capital pool reaches a certain scale—or payouts exceed incoming funds—the operators disappear, leaving agents with unrecoverable losses.

Viewed within the broader industry context—where airlines continue to push direct distribution and agency commissions have fallen to 1–3%, or even zero on many routes—any model that relies on private transfers and promises fixed deep discounts is fundamentally untenable.

That seemingly attractive 20% gap is either bait designed to trap your principal, or the price illicit networks pay to launder dirty money. In an industry already operating on thin margins, steering clear of gray-market channels is not only a professional imperative, but the most basic safeguard for one’s own capital.

Read Chinese version

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is Already An Award-Winner

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is Already An Award-Winner

W Kuala Lumpur Is Where Discerning Travellers Find The Experiences They Seek

W Kuala Lumpur Is Where Discerning Travellers Find The Experiences They Seek

Sabre reveals seven trends that changed the travel tech game in 2025

Sabre reveals seven trends that changed the travel tech game in 2025

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

“20% off” airfare group buys: Scam or money laundering?

Recent market chatter about so-called “20% off airfares on all routes, all cabins, tax included” has drawn widespread attention.

Yet against the backdrop of an airline ticket agency sector long squeezed by razor-thin margins and sharply reduced commissions, such promises defy basic commercial logic. After examining how these schemes actually operate, it becomes clear that rather than representing a “hidden channel,” they more closely resemble a new form of distribution scam characterized by large upfront prepayments and private, opaque transactions—posing extremely high risks.

These schemes typically appear under the guise of “group buying.” Agents are required to prepay hundreds of thousands of yuan before gaining access, after which ticketing requests are submitted via instant-messaging apps such as WeChat and fulfilled with a delayed issuance process by upstream operators.

Notably, these transactions involve no formal contracts, no company-to-company settlements, and no compliant GDS (Global Distribution System) operations. Everything relies on personal trust and vague claims of “internal channels.” The inherent complexity of airline ticket sales—such as seat blocks and subsidies—can make such low prices seem plausible to some industry participants, lowering their guard.

In reality, fixed 20%-off airfares are commercially unsustainable and often point to far more serious underlying risks—most notably money laundering. Certain telecom fraud and online gambling syndicates exploit the large transaction values, high frequency, and complex counterparties in airfare transactions to launder illicit funds through full-fare purchases. The 20% “discount” is not a loss, but a laundering cost these groups are willing to absorb. Once airline risk controls or law enforcement intervene, affected tickets may be voided, with both agents and passengers potentially drawn into investigations.

More dangerously, these schemes often follow a classic “bait-and-harvest” pattern. Early on, operators honor discounts using real money to establish credibility, nudging agents to increase their exposure. Once the capital pool reaches a certain scale—or payouts exceed incoming funds—the operators disappear, leaving agents with unrecoverable losses.

Viewed within the broader industry context—where airlines continue to push direct distribution and agency commissions have fallen to 1–3%, or even zero on many routes—any model that relies on private transfers and promises fixed deep discounts is fundamentally untenable.

That seemingly attractive 20% gap is either bait designed to trap your principal, or the price illicit networks pay to launder dirty money. In an industry already operating on thin margins, steering clear of gray-market channels is not only a professional imperative, but the most basic safeguard for one’s own capital.

Read Chinese version

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top