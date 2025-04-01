Serko, and Sabre announced the release of the 2025 State of AI in Corporate Travel: Unlocking Opportunities, Overcoming Challenges report. The study, based on a survey of more than 300 U.S.-based travel managers at companies with over $50 million in revenue, sheds light on how AI and generative AI (genAI) are reshaping the business travel landscape – and where organizations are still falling short.

“The study’s results are clear: while AI adoption in corporate travel is high, success isn’t guaranteed,” said Darrin Grafton, CEO and co-founder of Serko. “Yes, 90% of travel managers say they’ve implemented AI or genAI, but too many are still hitting roadblocks. Whether it’s poor implementation, a lack of internal capabilities, or limited partner support, these challenges are preventing organizations from realizing the full value of their investment. That’s exactly where technology players like Serko or Sabre have an opportunity to step up.”

Key Findings: AI Momentum, But Support Gaps Remain

▪ Widespread adoption: Over 90% of respondents report using AI or genAI, primarily for cost savings (71%), enhancing the traveler experience (68%), and improving data analysis (63%). ▪ Positive ROI: 52% say AI has exceeded expectations; 45% say it’s meeting them. Use cases

include booking optimization (73%), pricing and cost savings (70%), and chatbot-based traveler support (64%).

▪ Transformational potential: Nearly half of travel managers believe AI will have a “significant” or “transformative” impact on their programs over the next five years.

▪ Support shortcomings: While some respondents feel supported, 49% say support from travel partners is only “moderate,” and 11% say they’ve received little or no help. Tech provider support shows similar results.

▪ Biggest roadblocks: Implementation hurdles (46%), lack of internal talent (19%), and budget constraints (14%) are slowing progress.

Tech providers must accelerate AI integration, with the customer at the center

As the study suggests, AI has moved from experimentation to expectation, but the survey indicates too many corporate travel programs are struggling to scale their efforts effectively. That’s where travel technology partners must take a more proactive role to bridge the gap between potential and performance.

“The corporate travel industry is moving quickly from exploring AI and genAI to deeply embedding it into their operations,” said Sundar Narasimhan, SVP and President, Sabre Labs. “What was once a ‘nice-to-have’ is becoming an operational necessity. Companies that fail to integrate AI-driven decision-making risk falling behind – not just in efficiency and cost savings, but in their ability to deliver the seamless, personalized experiences that travelers now expect. Our focus is on helping our customers navigate this shift with confidence, helping to ensure they have the right tools, strategies, and support to turn AI investment into meaningful traveler and business outcomes.”

Serko and Sabre agree: it’s not enough to innovate for innovation’s sake. The responsibility lies with technology providers to simplify implementation, provide smarter automation, and actively guide customers through their AI transformation journeys. That means aligning roadmaps to real-world needs, reducing integration complexity, and helping to ensure that AI delivers not only performance improvement, but traveler-centric value.

“This is a defining moment for the industry,” added Andrew Revell, Serko’s head of AI. “Our customers are asking not just for tools, but for trust, expertise, and a clear path forward. We are focused on delivering on all three.”