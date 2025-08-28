A first look at ICEHOTEL 36, 0pening on 12 th December 2025

Walk through ICEHOTEL’s iconic gates and step into a world of ice and snow. In the Main Hall, Cathedral Grove dazzles with a forest of icy treetops stretching to the ceiling. In the Ceremony Hall ECHO, couples can get engaged or married among the ice art, or simply experience stillness and pure beauty. Imagine sleeping in the eye of the storm in the art suite Sweep Me Off My Feet, floating inside a bubble-filled world in Soap Bubbles, or feeling the cosmic power of a black hole in Spaghettification. These are just a few of the experiences coming to life this 12 December in the 36th rendition of ICEHOTEL.

Creating ICEHOTEL 36

In mid-November, 29 artists from 9 countries will gather in Jukkasjärvi to turn 2,000 tons of Torne River ice into art. Together with the construction team and lighting designers, they will build a 2,800-square-meter hotel entirely from snow and ice. When spring arrives, the seasonal part of ICEHOTEL melts back into the river, while ICEHOTEL 365 remains open year-round with ICEBAR by ICEHOTEL, and 18 art suites crafted from ice and snow.

“This coming winter brings several exciting new features – from a magnificent outdoor installation to two brand-new art projects in the hotel’s Main Hall. We are truly excited to see our guests’ reactions!” says Luca Roccoroni, Creative Director at ICEHOTEL.

A Winter Wonderland of art, food and arctic experiences

ICEHOTEL is more than a hotel – it’s a full winter experience. Savor local delicacies at ICEHOTEL Restaurant, enjoy a wilderness dinner by an open fire, or dive into outdoor adventures like dog sledding, snowmobiling, ice fishing, ice sculpting, and Northern Lights safaris. Guests can also experience the traditional Jukkasjärvi sauna ritual, complete with an invigorating ice plunge. After a day of magic, retreat to an art suite of ice and snow, a deluxe suite with a private ensuite heated sauna and bathroom, or a warm hotel room with cozy bedding, before ending the night with a signature ice cocktail at ICEBAR by ICEHOTEL.

Northern Lights Magic

The Northern Lights are already painting the skies above Jukkasjärvi. Autumn is the perfect time to catch them – long evenings, dark skies, and milder temperatures. Pair the aurora with a night in ICEHOTEL 365 or a Northern Lights dinner in the wilderness, and let the season’s colors and light mesmerize you.

“Autumn is a magical time to visit ICEHOTEL, with crisp nights and northern lights sometimes even more visible before the snow arrives. Guests can stay among ice and snow art in ICEHOTEL 365, while also witnessing ICEHOTEL 36 take shape just outside,” says Marie Herrey, CEO of ICEHOTEL.

ART AND ARTISTS – ICEHOTEL 36

12 ART SUITES, 1 MAIN HALL, 1 CEREMONY HALL, 1 OUTDOOR ART PROJECT IN THE ENTRANCE AREA, 2 ART PROJECTS

SPAGHETTIFICATION

Tomasz Czajkowski & Milosz Matelski, Poland

DRAGON OF ICEHOTEL

Gao Hongyu & Guo Baiwei, China

SOAP BUBBLES

Coralie Quincey & Robin Landrit, France/UK

PARLIAMENT OF OWLS

David Rothstein & Carlos Miguel Ramirez Pereyra, USA/Mexico

RIVER BED

Clément Daquin & Raphaël Jeanne, France

ARCTIC ARCHIVE

Kristina Möckel & Sebastian Scheller, Germany

AN OTTER’S MIDWINTER NIGHT’S DREAM

Sandra St-Laurent & Mylène Leboeuf-Gagné, Canada

JUZU-TSUNAGI

Yasuaki Onishi & Minako Yoshida, Japan

THERE’S NO ONE HERE

Ayla Turan & Kemal Tufan, Turkey

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

Carl Wellander & Ellen Wellander, Sweden

ICE AS A MIRROR

Pieke Bergmans & Peer de Wit, Netherlands

SWEEP ME OFF MY FEET

Elin Julin & Ida Mangsbo, Sweden

HALL OF COLUMNS: CATHEDRAL GROVE

Brian McArthur & Dawn Detarando, Canada

CEREMONIAL: ECHO

Luc Voisin & Mathieu Brison, France

OUTDOOR ART PROJECT ENTRANCE AREA: WAVE

Franziska Agrawal, Germany

DECORATION PROJECT: CRYSTAL SOULS

Robin Lind & Charlie Hammarlund, Sweden

GRAND ICE PIANO

Design by ICEHOTEL