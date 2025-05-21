A global ecosystem for meetings and events bookings from Accor

The new dedicated platform will unite over 5,600 Accor hotels around the world, featuring an inventory of 2.5 million square meter of event space and 800,000+ guestrooms

Accor, has announced the development of a new digital meetings & events ecosystem to maximize the ongoing expansion and support of its multi-billion-dollar meetings & events business.

The new platform will unite over 5,600 Accor hotels and resorts worldwide, featuring an inventory of 2.5 million sqm of event space and 800,000+ guestrooms – providing an easy, self-serve option for clients to view and book event space, guestrooms, and sales & catering services, while augmenting the continued support of on-site hotel teams. The integration of sales & catering will be a key advantage for meeting planners and business clients, as well as the link to Accor’s loyalty program ALL Accor, for the opportunity to earn and access rewarding membership benefits.

This global website will be available as a pre-launch version in late 2025, with initial functionality for sales teams connected to Salesforce and online booking for small accommodation groups of up to 30 guestrooms. In early 2026, a more comprehensive suite of features will be introduced, including online booking for meeting rooms and residential seminars, guestrooms and meeting rooms, as well as connectivity to external channels.

Accor meetings & events space

MeetingPackage, the best-in-class online central reservation system for booking Accor meetings & events space, will be used as the backbone of this future platform, connecting listed sales & catering tools to the Accor website and external third-party channels. The meetings & events ecosystem is also being developed in collaboration with several globally renowned technology providers that will seamlessly integrate their expertise and technologies to enhance the overall meetings & events management experience across Accor’s global portfolio. These include:

Oracle – OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management is Accor’s new cloud-based application, and the first out of the 4 S&C providers in being fully connected with MeetingPackage and Accor Ecosystem. An integrated component of OPERA Cloud Property Management unifying all Accor’s hotel departments, Sales and Events Management will be offered in three versions: Premium for luxury hotels as well as large meetings & events properties, Standard for small and medium hotels, and an Essential version will be offered to cover hotels who manage accommodation only groups

– OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management is Accor’s new cloud-based application, and the first out of the 4 S&C providers in being fully connected with MeetingPackage and Accor Ecosystem. An integrated component of OPERA Cloud Property Management unifying all Accor’s hotel departments, Sales and Events Management will be offered in three versions: Premium for luxury hotels as well as large meetings & events properties, Standard for small and medium hotels, and an Essential version will be offered to cover hotels who manage accommodation only groups Backyou – Accor’s trusted European provider and sales & catering solution for small and medium meetings & events hotels in Europe and North Africa.

– Accor’s trusted European provider and sales & catering solution for small and medium meetings & events hotels in Europe and North Africa. iVvy – is a leading sales & catering solution provider trusted by Accor’s Mantra properties and Accor hotels in the Pacific region. iVvy is Accor’s preferred sales & catering solution for small and medium hotels in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and The Americas.

– is a leading sales & catering solution provider trusted by Accor’s Mantra properties and Accor hotels in the Pacific region. iVvy is Accor’s preferred sales & catering solution for small and medium hotels in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and The Americas. Amadeus– Delphi is a leading sales & catering solution for the hospitality market, tailored solution for premium and luxury hotels as well as large meetings & events properties, and clustered hotels. Delphi is a trusted solution already adopted by more than 250 Accor properties in the premium and luxury segment.

“At Accor, we are fortunate to collaborate with best-in-class technology providers who are helping us create a seamless and efficient user experience. Through this new digital Meetings & Events ecosystem, Accor’s entire event inventory will become more visible, accessible, and appealing. Our venues will be recognized as top destinations to gather with colleagues, clients, friends, or family. This digital transformation aligns with recent research from Accor highlighting that in-person meetings are more valued than ever. Meeting planners consistently report that face-to-face events drive higher revenue than virtual alternatives, that corporate away-days are essential, and that in-person business interactions significantly boost employee mental health. Our new platform will support these vital connections by simplifying the booking and management process, while also integrating our ALL Accor loyalty program to enhance the overall customer experience.”said Julien Houdebine, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, Accor

According to Allied Market Research, the overall value of the business travel industry is forecasted to rise from US$695.9 billion in 2020 to US$2 trillion by 2028. The forecasted expenditure by business travelers will also rise, according to a survey by GBTA and Mastercard, increasing from US$933 billion in 2022 to US$1.4 trillion in 2026.

With a leadership position in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, where the market still offers strong growth potential, Accor is aiming to expand its footprint, strengthen local partnerships, and deliver tailored, innovative solutions that meet evolving client needs across these key regions. Accor has the most diverse brand portfolio in the hospitality industry, encompassing more than 45 hospitality brands from luxury to economy. The Group’s leading brands for meetings & events include Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery, Pullman, Mövenpick, Novotel, Mercure, and ibis as well as lifestyle brands like The Hoxton, Mama Shelter, SLS, and SO/ through Ennismore.