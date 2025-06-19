Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group launches in the Republic of Ireland

Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) announced that it has received approval to operate in the Republic of Ireland.

This development heralds a phase of major expansion for the group into a key European market.

The parent company of iconic travel brands Abercrombie & Kent, Cox & Kings, and Crystal secured official approval from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), allowing it to sell to customers in Ireland across all three brands for the first time.

Cox & Kings managing director and A&K senior vice-president of sales for UK and EMEA Jennifer Charlton said: “Ireland has long been a key market for us, and this allows us to meet growing demand with the confidence and assurance Irish travellers expect. From safari to expedition cruising, tailor-made journeys to cultural discovery, this launch brings Cox & Kings, Crystal and A&K’s legendary service and deep destination knowledge directly to the Irish market.”

The IAA approval not only allows AKTG to sell holidays to Irish residents but also opens up access to point-of-sale air and cruise fares from Dublin, a key development that unlocks greater flexibility and value for Irish customers.

That said, the company is working with major airline partners to secure ITX and cruise fares from Dublin, this will provide Irish consumers with access to preferential air rates and commercial terms from their local airport.

What happens next

A dedicated Irish point of contact is expected to follow shortly, further reinforcing AKTG’s commitment to local presence and customer trust, with agency sales manager Victoria Houston overseeing trade sales in this expanding market.

New local telephone numbers have been set up for Irish consumers and trade with Euro denominated pricing already in place for Crystal and soon to be available for A&K and Cox & Kings.

Widely regarded as the gold standard in luxury travel, A&K’s legacy of crafting extraordinary journeys across seven continents will soon be directly available to Irish customers, along with Crystal’s award-winning voyages and Cox & Kings’ small group journeys and tailor-made trips designed for the culturally curious.

This new phase of expansion reflects the group’s continued investment in the European market and its vision to bring unparalleled travel experiences to new audiences.