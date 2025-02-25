Abu Dhabi Airports, operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports, announced its results for 2024, showcasing significant growth and reaffirming its position as a leading global aviation hub. The company facilitated 29.4 million passengers through its airports, a 28.1 per cent increase compared to the 22.9 million passengers in 2023, driven by network expansion, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to delivering a world-class passenger experience.

Zayed International Airport (AUH) served as the primary catalyst of this growth, connecting travellers to an expanded network of more than 125 destinations with 29 new routes launched during 2024. AUH welcomed the addition of eight new airlines to its network, including British Airways, Air Astana, Aegean Airlines, US Bangla Airlines, Akasa Air, Hainan Airlines, Flynas, and Turkmenistan Airlines. The expanded connectivity is further reflected in a 10 per cent increase in aircraft movements across the five airports, from 226,362 in 2023 to 249,747 in 2024, highlighting a significant demand from key markets such as the UK, India, Qatar, and Egypt, further solidifying the emirates’s global connectivity and its appeal to travellers worldwide.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “2024 was a highly successful year for Abu Dhabi Airports, marked by record-breaking passenger traffic, significant cargo growth, and the successful completion of key infrastructure projects. These achievements highlight our commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global aviation hub. We are deeply grateful for the support of our stakeholders and airline partners, this strong performance positions us for continued progress and reinforces our contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification”.

Abu Dhabi Airports drove substantial growth in cargo traffic, handling 678,990 tonnes in 2024, a 21 per cent increase compared to 560,434 tonnes in 2023. The surge in cargo volume highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global logistics centre facilitating international trade, driven by investments in cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced technologies.

Abu Dhabi Airports continued its investment in key infrastructure projects and passenger-centric initiatives throughout 2024, further enhancing operational efficiency and the overall passenger experience at Zayed International Airport. These investments included the successful completion of the Northern Runway Rehabilitation Project, ensuring continued operational resilience. Furthermore, the inauguration of the new US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) facility – the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Asia – provided enhanced convenience for passengers travelling to the US. The introduction of biometric touchpoints, including check-in desks, self-service baggage drop, and e-gates, has streamlined the passenger journey and increased speed and efficiency.

Further demonstrating its commitment to inclusion and passenger wellbeing, AUH achieved the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, opened a new Sensory Space, launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme, and introduced a dedicated Pet Relief Area. These initiatives cater to the diverse needs of travellers and ensure a comfortable and supportive airport environment for all.

The Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADbAFZ) underwent a period of significant expansion in 2024, driving forward the emirate’s ambitious economic diversification strategy. This was evidenced by a series of key developments, including the groundbreaking for a new AED85 million warehousing facility in Al Falah District, established through a strategic partnership with MSM Logistic. This project was specifically designed to enhance trade and stimulate economic development within the emirate. Reinforcing ADAFZ’s commitment to growth was the signing of a Musataha Agreement with Radius Group, paving the way for the development of AED320 million-worth of best-in-class warehouses, also in Al Falah District. These initiatives, along with ongoing projects such as the construction of the state-of-the-art East Midfield Cargo Terminal (EMCT), not only transformed the logistics landscape but also reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading business and investment hub.

Zayed International Airport was crowned World’s Most Beautiful Airport at the prestigious Prix Versailles, The World Architecture and Design Award, in recognition of its outstanding architectural design. AUH continued to elevate the airport retail experience in 2024, with 28 new retail outlets, bringing the total number to 157. The world-class retail offering was recognised with the Best New Duty-Free Shop award for TRSS and a highly commended recognition for Best Airport for Retail at the DFNI Global Awards. In the same year, Abu Dhabi Airports introduced AUHotel, a modern 138-room hotel located within the heart of Zayed International Airport. Designed with the needs of travellers in mind, AUHotel provides a perfect blend of comfort and flexibility for guests passing through the airport.

Abu Dhabi Airports remained committed to investing in its people through continuous talent development programmes, cultivating the skills and expertise essential for the aviation industry. This commitment extends to fostering UAE National talent, achieving a 44.3 per cent Emiratisation rate in 2024. Programmes such as the Fresh Graduates Programme and the Internship Programme provide valuable development opportunities for talented UAE Nationals, contributing to the growth and development of the aviation sector.

The exceptional performance throughout 2024 has positioned Abu Dhabi Airports for continued growth and reinforced its vital role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world.