Abu Dhabi Showcases Expanding Cultural Power and UK Partnerships at WTM 2025

Abu Dhabi used this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) in London to underline its growing influence as a year-round destination, unveiling major cultural developments and signing a series of strategic agreements aimed at strengthening ties with the UK travel trade.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) confirmed that eight new sales incentive partnerships were sealed during WTM 2025, reinforcing the UK’s position as one of the emirate’s most significant international markets. The agreements were concluded with Southall Travel, Luxury Holidays, Best At Travel, Destination2, Kenwood Travel, Elevate, DialAFlight, and loveholidays.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The new strategic partnerships signed by DCT Abu Dhabi with eight travel and tourism sector companies based in the UK is another step forwards in our long-term strategic goal to reach an even wider audience – first time visitors, returning guests, and potential travellers – from one of our most important international markets.”

Cultural Momentum on Saadiyat Island

Much of Abu Dhabi’s pitch at WTM focused on its rapidly developing cultural landscape. The emirate is preparing for the openings of several world-class institutions, including the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and the Zayed National Museum, marking what officials describe as a new era of cultural discovery for Saadiyat Island.

These landmark attractions will join the Louvre Abu Dhabi in transforming the district into a global hub of creativity and heritage. High-profile cultural events such as NOMAD and Frieze are also set to launch their first Abu Dhabi editions in the months ahead. Close to these cultural venues, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island continues to position itself as a serene beachfront base for travellers seeking immediate access to the district’s offerings.

The newly signed agreements aim to widen access to Abu Dhabi’s hotels, attractions, and experiences for both new and returning UK visitors. By aligning with operators across diverse specialist markets, DCT Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its long-term Tourism Strategy 2030 and expanding the emirate’s reach within a competitive global travel landscape.

Looking Ahead to M&I Expo 2026

DCT Abu Dhabi also highlighted its upcoming role as host of the inaugural M&I Expo, scheduled for 14–16 April 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Announced earlier this year, the event is being delivered through a strategic partnership with Worldwide Events and will welcome the MICE 1,000 — a curated group of leading international buyers and suppliers in the meetings and events sector.

Over three days, delegates will take part in tailored one-to-one meetings, networking sessions, and immersive destination experiences, further elevating Abu Dhabi’s profile in the global MICE market.

With an expanded cultural offering, increased UK collaboration, and a robust pipeline of strategic events, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a destination capable of catering to a wide spectrum of traveller interests. As the emirate continues moving towards its Tourism Strategy 2030 goals, WTM 2025 offered a timely platform to signal its ambitions — and its readiness to welcome more visitors year-round.