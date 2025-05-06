Accor’s Philippine properties honour mums with treats at Food Exchange Manila and strEATs

This Mother’s Day, mothers are set to feel the love as Accor’s Novotel Manila Araneta City and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City come together to honour the extraordinary women who shape our lives.

This Mother’s Day, mothers are set to feel the love as Accor’s Novotel Manila Araneta City and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City come together to honour the extraordinary women who shape our lives. Under the themes Cherished MOMents and Styled to Dine, families are invited to celebrate with unforgettable staycation packages and festive dining experiences tailored to create lasting memories. From indulgent buffets at Food Exchange Manila and strEATs, to exclusive spa perks and stylish surprises like a runway tribute and mimosa bar, both hotels promise a celebration that blends culinary delight, comfort, and heartfelt appreciation to make every mum feel like royalty.

Her Love, My Story at Novotel Manila Araneta City Throughout the month of May, Novotel Manila Araneta City invites you to celebrate the most important woman in your life with a heartfelt escape that combines rest, indulgence, and love. From 1st to 31st May, guests can treat their moms to the “Cherished MOMents” Mother’s Day Room Retreat, a specially curated stay package designed to provide comfort, elegance, and pampering fit for a queen. This exclusive retreat starts at just PHP 6,888 nett and includes an overnight stay with a generous buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (15 years old and below) at Food Exchange Manila. Adding a thoughtful touch, the package comes with a beautifully pre-arranged bouquet from Belle Fleurs at Novotel Manila, ensuring mom feels cherished from the moment she arrives. Guests can also enjoy 20 percent off at all food and beverage outlets (excluding In-Room Dining, Indulge Gelato, and Che Buono), as well as 20 percent off on all à la carte spa treatments at In Balance Spa, perfect for moms in need of well-deserved rejuvenation. To top it off, early check-in from 10 AM and late check-out until 2 PM (subject to availability) allows families to maximize their time together in comfort. Likewise, Novotel Manila Araneta City invites families to make this Mother’s Day extra special with a buffet experience that honours the queens of our hearts. On Mother’s Day, 11th May, guests can choose between a delightful lunch or an indulgent dinner buffet at Food Exchange Manila. The celebration promises a feast of premium dishes, decadent desserts, and curated culinary delights, all served in a warm and elegant atmosphere. The lunch buffet is available from 12:00NN to 3:00PM, while the dinner buffet runs from 6:00PM to 10:00PM, both priced at PHP 3,288 nett per person.