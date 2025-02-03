Founded in 2017, Aero Dili is Timor Leste’s national airline based at Dili (DIL). It operates an Airbus A320-200 with flights to Singapore (SIN), Oecusse (OEC), and Bali Denpasar (DPS). The airline’s maiden international flight was to Kupang, Indonesia, in August 2022. Aero Dili currently offers both economy and business class services under the X1 code.

Hahnair announces the addition of Aero Dili to its portfolio comprising over 350 partner airlines. Aero Dili’s flights have been seamlessly integrated into major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) and are now available for booking via the standard reservation process under the X1 code. Travel agents across 190 markets can easily issue tickets on the insolvency-safe HR-169 document.

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!