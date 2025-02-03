Aero Dili joins Hahnair’s network of X1-Air partners
Hahnair announces the addition of Aero Dili to its portfolio comprising over 350 partner airlines. Aero Dili’s flights have been seamlessly integrated into major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) and are now available for booking via the standard reservation process under the X1 code. Travel agents across 190 markets can easily issue tickets on the insolvency-safe HR-169 document.
Founded in 2017, Aero Dili is Timor Leste’s national airline based at Dili (DIL). It operates an Airbus A320-200 with flights to Singapore (SIN), Oecusse (OEC), and Bali Denpasar (DPS). The airline’s maiden international flight was to Kupang, Indonesia, in August 2022. Aero Dili currently offers both economy and business class services under the X1 code.
